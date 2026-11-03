Việt Nam, Laos pledge to deepen parliamentary cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn held talks with visiting Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone in Hà Nội on Tuesday, with both sides pledging to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and advance the two countries' special relationship.

The talks followed an official welcome ceremony for Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse at the National Assembly House, hosted by the top Vietnamese legislator and his spouse.

Welcoming the Lao leader on his first official overseas visit in his new capacity, NA President Mẫn congratulated him on being elected President of the Lao NA for its 10th tenure.

He said the visit reflected the special bonds and political trust between the two Parties, States and legislative bodies, contributing to stronger political ties and closer cooperation between the two countries.

NA President Mẫn reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent policy of giving top priority to preserving and nurturing its great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion with Laos.

He also congratulated Laos on its significant achievements over more than five decades, particularly during four decades of its renewal process, and praised the country's efforts to maintain political stability, safeguard national defence and security, promote economic growth and improve people's living standards.

He expressed gratitude for the valuable support and assistance extended by the Lao Party, State, National Assembly and people to Việt Nam during its past struggle for national liberation and its current process of national construction and defence.

For his part, Lao NA President Sonexay Siphandone thanked Vietnamese leaders for their warm and thoughtful reception, stressing that the Lao Party, State and people always treasure Việt Nam's wholehearted support throughout their struggle for national liberation as well as their efforts to build and develop the country.

He spoke highly of Việt Nam's development achievements and expressed confidence that the country would continue to pursue rapid and sustainable development while enhancing its international standing.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations and agreed to effectively implement high-level agreements, bilateral cooperation documents and the Việt Nam–Laos Cooperation Strategy for 2021–30.

They underscored the importance of maintaining high-level exchanges and contacts at all levels, making full use of existing cooperation mechanisms and strengthening public awareness of the traditional special solidarity between the two countries, particularly among younger generations.

The two parliament leaders also exchanged views on their respective legislative agendas since the beginning of their current tenures and key priorities for 2027.

They praised the achievements of both legislatures in lawmaking, translating the Parties' guidelines and orientations into legislation and responding to new requirements arising from national development.

Both sides described parliamentary cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral relations, helping establish a legal framework for implementing high-level agreements, overseeing their implementation, and translating the two Parties' and States' commitments into concrete outcomes.

They agreed to step up exchanges of experience in lawmaking, legal system improvement, State organisational structures, local government operations, and parliamentary oversight of bilateral agreements and key cooperation projects.

The two sides also pledged to expand cooperation in digital transformation, the development of e-parliaments and the application of new technologies in parliamentary activities.

Việt Nam and Laos agreed to review the cooperation agreement between the two parliaments, signed in May 2022, and update its provisions to meet the requirements of the new development period, with a view to considering its signing in 2027.

The two leaders stressed the need for closer parliamentary oversight and coordination with their respective governments to ensure the effective implementation of signed agreements.

They also called for breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation to match the potential and special political ties between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to facilitate investment and business activities by enterprises from the two countries, promptly address difficulties facing joint projects and promote strategic connectivity between their economies.

Cooperation in education and training, human resource development, science and technology, healthcare and culture will also be strengthened, alongside people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of continuing to train Lao officials and students in Việt Nam, helping reinforce the social foundations of bilateral relations.

At regional and international parliamentary forums, including the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the two legislatures agreed to maintain close coordination, exchange information and consult on issues of mutual concern.

They also pledged to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world while promoting exchanges among senior leaders of the three Parties and the three National Assemblies of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

The two sides agreed to make thorough preparations for activities marking the 65th anniversary of Việt Nam-Laos diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2027.

Both leaders expressed confidence that the visit would provide fresh impetus for deeper, more substantive and effective cooperation between the two legislatures and contribute to implementing agreements between their Parties and States.

NA President Sonexay Siphandone reaffirmed Laos' commitment to preserving and further strengthening its great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion with Việt Nam.

He also extended an invitation to his Vietnamese counterpart to pay an official visit to Laos at a mutually convenient time.

Following the talks, Lao NA President Sonexay Siphandone and the Lao delegation attended a session of the second plenary sitting of Việt Nam's 16th National Assembly. — VNS