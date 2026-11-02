Decree sets stricter rules for foreign press activities in Việt Nam

DECREE No. 262/2026/ND-CP of June 30, 2026

On press activities of foreign press agencies, foreign representative missions and foreign organisations in Viet Nam

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Section 2

PERMANENT OFFICES, RESIDENT CORRESPONDENTS

Article 9. Procedures for establishing permanent offices and appointing resident correspondents

1. A foreign press agency wishing to establish a permanent office and appoint a resident correspondent in Viet Nam shall send a dossier of application in person, by post, online or by email to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or through a Vietnamese overseas mission.

A dossier of application must comprise:

a/ An application for establishment of a permanent office by the foreign press agency, made according to the form provided in the Appendix to this Decree.

b/ A copy of the certificate of the legal status of the foreign press agency, which has been consularly legalised, unless consular legalisation is exempted under a treaty to which both the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and the relevant country are contracting parties or on the principle of reciprocity.

c/ An application for appointment of a resident correspondent, made by the foreign press agency according to the form provided in the Appendix to this Decree.

d/ A brief curriculum vitae of the person appointed as resident correspondent, made according to the form provided in the Appendix to this Decree.

dd/ A copy of the personal information page of the passport of the person appointed as resident correspondent, which must remain valid for at least 6 months.

e/ In case the person appointed as resident correspondent is entitled to diplomatic or consular privileges and immunities, he/she shall provide a commitment statement, certified by the foreign representative mission, to waive such privileges and immunities in activities carried out in the capacity of resident correspondent from the time of being approved as resident correspondent, or in accordance with an agreement between Viet Nam and the sending country.

2. Within 40 days after receiving a complete and valid dossier of application, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall issue a written or electronic reply regarding the establishment of the permanent office and the appointment of the resident correspondent.

3. Within 30 days after receiving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ written approval, the resident correspondent shall come to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hand over the letter of appointment and receive the permit for establishment of the permanent office in Viet Nam.

Article 10. Activities of permanent offices

1. The resident correspondent or the person designated as Head of the permanent office (for a permanent office with 2 or more correspondents) shall be the head and legal representative of the permanent office in Viet Nam, and shall take responsibility before Viet Nam’s law for all activities of the office and its members, including resident correspondents, additional correspondents, press assistants and press contributors; and shall directly sign documents applying for resident correspondent cards and press assistant cards, as well as documents concerning working relations with competent Vietnamese agencies.

2. The permanent office shall notify in writing the provincial-level People’s Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the address of the permanent office at least 15 days before the permanent office officially commences operation.

3. If wishing to establish an additional working office in a province or centrally run city other than the locality where the permanent office is based, the permanent office shall send a written or electronic notice to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the provincial-level People’s Committee at least 15 days before the proposed date of establishment of the working office.

The notice must specify the name of the foreign press agency; the name of its permanent office in Viet Nam; the location of the working office in the province or centrally run city other than the locality where the permanent office is based (including its specific address, telephone number and email address for contact); the date on which the working office is expected to commence operation and its proposed duration of operation; and the list of personnel and correspondents assigned to work at the office.

If, after 15 days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not issue a written reply, the permanent office may establish the working office in the province or centrally run city other than the locality where the permanent office is based in accordance with the contents of the notice.

4. In case a permanent office is relocated within the same province or centrally run city where its former headquarters is based, the permanent office shall make a notice in accordance with Clause 2 of this Article.

In case a permanent office is relocated to a province or centrally run city other than the place where its former headquarters is based, the permanent office shall notify the relocation in accordance with Clause 3 of this Article. At the same time, the permanent office shall send a written notice of termination of operation at the former location to the provincial-level People’s Committee of the locality where the former headquarters was based before commencing operation at the new location.

5. A permanent office requiring assistance with administrative procedures serving its press activities in Viet Nam shall send a request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which shall introduce the office to competent Vietnamese agencies for carrying out the necessary procedures in accordance with law.

Article 11. Termination of operation of permanent offices

1. A permanent office shall terminate its operation in any of the following cases:

a/ The permanent office or the foreign press agency wishes to terminate its operation in Viet Nam.

b/ The permit for establishment of the permanent office is revoked because the office operates against its principles and purposes, seriously violates Viet Nam’s law, commits violations of the law on the press, or commits acts that seriously affect Viet Nam’s national security, social order and safety, cultural traditions, ethics, or fine customs and traditions.

c/ The permanent office does not actually conduct press activities in Viet Nam for 6 consecutive months.

2. For the case specified in Point a, Clause 1 of this Article, the permanent office or the foreign press agency shall notify the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in writing at least 30 days before the date of termination of operation.

For the cases specified in Points b and c, Clause 1 of this Article, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall send a written or electronic notice to the permanent office or the foreign press agency at least 30 days before deciding to terminate the operation of the permanent office.

Within 15 days after receiving the notice, the permanent office or the foreign press agency shall send a written reply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in person, by post, online or by email.

Within 7 working days after receiving the written reply, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall send a written or electronic notice of its decision to the permanent office or the foreign press agency.

3. The permanent office shall complete all relevant procedures as prescribed and return its establishment permit and resident correspondent cards to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and press assistant cards to the provincial-level People’s Committee, within 3 working days from the date of termination of operation.

4. Within 3 working days from the date of termination of operation of the permanent office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall send a written or electronic notice to the relevant agencies and the provincial-level People’s Committee of the locality where the permanent office is based.

Article 12. Procedures for appointing additional resident correspondents and additional correspondents

1. If wishing to appoint an additional resident correspondent in a locality other than the locality where the permanent office is based, the permanent office shall send a dossier of application in person, by post, online or by email to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The dossier must comprise the documents specified in Points c, d, dd and e, Clause 1, Article 9 of this Decree.

Upon receipt of a valid dossier of application for appointment of a resident correspondent, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall consult the provincial-level People’s Committee of the locality where the permanent office proposes to appoint the resident correspondent. Within 5 working days, the provincial-level People’s Committee shall send a written or electronic reply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Within 10 days after receiving a complete and valid dossier of application, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall issue a written or electronic reply; in case of disapproval, it shall clearly state the reason.

2. If wishing to appoint an additional correspondent, the permanent office shall carry out the procedures specified in Clause 1, Article 5 of this Decree. An additional correspondent shall not be entitled to the status of resident correspondents.

Article 13. Concurrent resident correspondents

1. The following persons may serve as concurrent resident correspondents for a permanent office in Viet Nam:

a/ A resident correspondent of a permanent office operating in Viet Nam.

b/ A resident correspondent of a permanent office in another country.

2. A foreign press agency wishing to appoint a concurrent resident correspondent shall send a dossier of application in person, by post, online or by email to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The dossier must comprise the documents specified in Points c, d, dd and e, Clause 1, Article 9 of this Decree.

For the case specified in Point a, Clause 1 of this Article, the dossier of application shall be accompanied by the written consent of the foreign press agency currently employing the resident correspondent.

Within 10 days after receiving a complete and valid dossier of application, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall issue a written or electronic reply; in case of disapproval, it shall clearly state the reason.

3. After receiving the approval, the concurrent resident correspondent shall carry out procedures for applying for a visa and a resident correspondent card in accordance with Articles 14 and 15 of this Decree, and shall conduct press activities in accordance with Article 16 of this Decree.

Article 14. Visas for resident correspondents

After receiving the approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a resident correspondent shall carry out procedures for applying for a visa in accordance with regulations. The issuance, extension, refusal of issuance or cancellation of visas and temporary residence cards for resident correspondents must comply with the law on foreigners’ entry into, exit from, transit through, and residence in, Viet Nam.

Article 15. Resident correspondent cards

A resident correspondent card is a document issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs certifying the status of a resident correspondent and authorising the resident correspondent to conduct press activities in Viet Nam in accordance with law. The card shall be valid for a period corresponding to the validity period of the correspondent’s visa.

1. First-time issuance: After entering Viet Nam, the resident correspondent shall send a dossier of application in person, by post, online or by email to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A dossier of application must comprise:

a/ An application for the card, made according to the form provided in the Appendix to this Decree.

b/ A copy of the personal information page of the resident correspondent’s valid passport and the visa for entry into Viet Nam.

c/ A 3 cm x 4 cm portrait photograph, with a white background, taken within the last 6 months.

2. Re-issuance: In case of application for re-issuance of a card because the card is damaged or lost, the permanent office shall send a dossier specified in Clause 1 of this Article. The resident correspondent shall return the damaged card upon receipt of the new card.

3. Extension: The correspondent shall carry out procedures for extension of the card at least 15 days before its expiry. The dossier of application is the same as that specified in Clause 1 of this Article and shall be accompanied by a copy of the card; the original card shall be returned upon receipt of the new card.

4. Within 3 working days after receiving a valid dossier of application, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall complete the first-time issuance, re-issuance or extension of the card.

In case of refusal to process the dossier of application or the required time limit for dossier processing has expired, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall send a written or electronic notice to the resident correspondent.

5. When conducting press activities in Viet Nam, a resident correspondent shall present his/her card and passport to competent Vietnamese agencies upon request.

6. At least 15 days before a resident correspondent ends his/her period of activities in Viet Nam, the permanent office shall send a written or electronic notice thereof to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and return the card to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the date on which the correspondent ends his/her activities. If not returning the card, the permanent office shall send a written or electronic notice thereof to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clearly stating the reason. Within 3 days after receiving the notice from the permanent office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall notify the provincial-level People’s Committee and relevant competent agencies of the invalidation of the issued resident correspondent card.

7. A card shall be revoked in the following cases:

a/ The resident correspondent terminates his/her activities before the expiry date stated on the card.

b/ The permanent office terminates its operation.

c/ The resident correspondent commits a violation of the law on the press or relevant laws and is subject to suspension of press activities in Viet Nam by a competent agency or is expelled from Viet Nam.

8. For the cases specified in Points a and b, Clause 7 of this Article, within 3 working days from the date on which the grounds for card revocation arise, the permanent office or the foreign press agency concerned shall return the card to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. If not returning the card, the permanent office shall send a written or electronic notice thereof to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clearly stating the reason. Within 3 days after receiving the notice from the permanent office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall notify the provincial-level People’s Committee and relevant competent agencies of the invalidation of the issued resident correspondent card.

9. For the case specified in Point c, Clause 7 of this Article, upon detecting a violation or receiving a written notice of a violation, together with supporting documents, from a competent agency or provincial-level People’s Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall issue a card revocation decision within 2 working days.

Within 24 hours after receiving the card revocation decision specified in Clause 9 of this Article, the resident correspondent or the permanent office shall return the card to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

If not returning the card, the permanent office shall send a written or electronic notice thereof to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clearly stating the reason. Within 3 days after receiving the notice from the permanent office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall notify the provincial-level People’s Committee and relevant competent agencies of the invalidation of the issued resident correspondent card.

Article 16. Press activities of resident correspondents

1. For requests to interview senior Vietnamese leaders, the permanent office shall send a written request in person, by post, online or by email to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

2. For requests to meet or interview leaders of ministries, commissions, sectors or localities, the permanent office shall send a request in person, by post, online or by email to the relevant ministries, commissions, sectors or localities, unless otherwise specifically required, and shall simultaneously notify such request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Within 5 working days after receiving the request, the relevant ministries, commissions, sectors or localities shall send a written or electronic reply to the permanent office and simultaneously notify their reply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

3. For press activities in localities, the permanent office shall send a written request for press activities by resident correspondents, made according to the form provided in the Appendix to this Decree, in person, by post, online or by email to the provincial-level People’s Committee, and shall simultaneously notify such request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Within 5 working days after receiving the request, the provincial-level People’s Committee shall send a written or electronic reply to the permanent office and simultaneously notify the reply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Resident correspondents and press assistants may conduct press activities in a locality only after obtaining approval from the provincial-level People’s Committee and shall comply with Vietnam’s law.

Article 17. Press assistants of permanent offices

1. Press assistants may perform jobs in support of press activities of resident correspondents and permanent offices in Viet Nam, such as taking photographs, filming, interpreting and performing administrative jobs in support of the operation of permanent offices. Press assistants are not entitled to the status of resident correspondents and may not conduct press activities in place of resident correspondents.

2. A permanent office wishing to employ a press assistant shall send a dossier of application in person, online, by post or by email to the agency designated by the Chairperson of the provincial-level People’s Committee concerned to carry out administrative procedures in the locality where the permanent office is based.

A dossier of application must comprise:

a/ An application for a permit to work as a press assistant of the permanent office, made according to the form provided in the Appendix to this Decree.

b/ A 3cm x 4cm portrait photograph, with a white background, taken within the last 6 months.

Within 10 days after receiving a valid dossier of application, the agency of the provincial-level People’s Committee that receives the dossier shall issue a press assistant card and simultaneously notify the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thereof. In case of disapproval, the agency receiving the dossier shall send a written or electronic reply to the permanent office, clearly stating the reason, and simultaneously notify the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thereof. The card shall be valid for 5 years.

3. A dossier of application for extension or re-issuance of a card upon expiry, loss or damage is the same as that specified in Clause 2 of this Article. The dossier-processing period must not exceed 3 working days.

At least 15 days before the card expires, the permanent office shall carry out procedures for its extension. The press assistant shall return the expired or damaged card upon receipt of the new card. The card-issuing agency shall notify the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the extension or re-issuance of the card.

4. The recruitment, employment and management of press assistants by permanent offices must comply with Vietnam’s current law.

5. When assisting resident correspondents in conducting press activities in Viet Nam, press assistants shall present their press assistant cards and identity cards to competent Vietnamese agencies upon request.

6. Within 15 days before a press assistant ends his/her period of employment, the permanent office shall send a written or electronic notice thereof to the provincial-level People’s Committee and return his/her card to the card-issuing agency on the date on which the press assistant ends his/her employment.

7. A card shall be revoked in the following cases:

a/ The press assistant terminates his/her activities before the expiry date stated on the card.

b/ The permanent office terminates the employment of the press assistant or terminates its operation in Viet Nam.

c/ The press assistant commits a violation of the law on the press or relevant laws.

d/ The press assistant uses the card for an improper purpose or lends the card to another person.

8. For the cases specified in Points a and b, Clause 7 of this Article, within 3 working days from the date on which the grounds for card revocation arise, the permanent office or the press assistant shall return the card to the card-issuing agency. If not returning the card, the permanent office shall send a written or electronic notice thereof to the provincial-level People’s Committee, clearly stating the reason. Within 3 days after receiving the notice from the permanent office, the provincial-level People’s Committee shall notify in writing or electronically the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant competent agencies of the invalidation of the issued press assistant card.

9. For the cases specified in Points c and d, Clause 7 of this Article, upon detecting a violation or receiving a written notice of a violation, together with supporting documents, from a competent agency, the card-issuing agency shall issue a card revocation decision within 2 working days and notify the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thereof.

Within 24 hours of receiving the card revocation decision specified in Clause 9 of this Article, the press assistant or the permanent office shall return the card to the card-issuing agency.

If not returning the card, the permanent office shall send a written or electronic notice thereof to the provincial-level People’s Committee, clearly stating the reason. Within 3 days after receiving the notice from the permanent office, the provincial-level People’s Committee shall notify in writing or electronically the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant competent agencies of the invalidation of the issued press assistant card.

Article 18. Contributors of permanent offices

1. If wishing to employ a contributor, a permanent office shall send a dossier of application in person, by post, online or by email to the agency designated by the Chairperson of the provincial-level People’s Committee concerned for carrying out administrative procedures in the locality where the permanent office is based.

A dossier of application must comprise:

a/ An application for a permit to work as a contributor of the permanent office, made according to the form provided in the Appendix to this Decree.

b/ A 3 cm x 4 cm portrait photograph, with a white background, taken within the last 6 months.

c/ A copy of the personal information page of the contributor’s passport and visa for entry into Viet Nam, for a foreign national.

d/ In case the person employed as a contributor is entitled to diplomatic or consular privileges and immunities, he/she shall provide a commitment statement to waive such privileges and immunities, certified by the foreign representative mission, in activities carried out in the capacity of contributor from the time of approval as a contributor to the permanent office or in accordance with an agreement between Viet Nam and the sending country.

Within 10 days after receiving a valid dossier of application, the agency receiving the dossier shall reply to the permanent office in writing or electronically and simultaneously notify the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thereof.

2. A permanent office may employ and use a contributor only after obtaining approval from the provincial-level People’s Committee.

A contributor of a permanent office may only perform jobs in support of the press activities of resident correspondents and the permanent office, such as filming, taking photographs and interpreting for specific activities and for a specified period, and may not conduct activities in place of a resident correspondent.

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(To be continued)

<Source: Official Gazette, Issue Nos 73-79/2026>

<Part 1 is available at https://vietnamnews.vn/politics-laws/1802900/decree-tightens-regulations-on-press-activities-of-foreign-journalists-and-organisations-in-viet-nam.html>