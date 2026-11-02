AgroViet 2026 aims to expand markets for Vietnamese farm produce

HÀ NỘI — The 26th International Agricultural Trade Fair (AgroViet 2026) will open on November 12 in Hà Nội, bringing together more than 100 domestic and international businesses to promote Vietnamese agricultural products, strengthen trade links and attract investment in the sector.

The four-day fair themed “Promoting Tradition – Shaping a Green Future” will feature 250 booths with participation from representatives of 25 provinces and cities and businesses from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and ASEAN countries.

Nguyễn Minh Tiến, director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture, at a press conference on Monday, said the event aims to strengthen supply-demand linkage, expand consumer markets and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products amid the digital and green transitions and deeper international integration.

Agro-forestry-fishery exports are estimated to reach US$62 billion in the first ten months of 2026, up 8 per cent year on year, with a trade surplus of $16.9 billion. Full-year growth, however, also requires stronger domestic consumption, stable supplies and food safety, Tiến said.

AgroViet 2026 will feature a wide range of agricultural products, including One-Community-One-Product (OCOP)-certified goods, plant varieties, livestock, seafood and processing technologies. Regional specialities such as ST25 rice, Măng Đen coffee, Tây Hồ lotus tea, Cao Lãnh mangoes and Cà Mau dried shrimp will also be showcased.

Of note, there will be an expanded display area for environmental technologies, scientific products and innovative start-ups, alongside activities promoting investment in deep processing and higher value-added production.

Separately, a three-region Vietnamese culinary showcase featuring OCOP products will take place at Gia Lâm Airport in Hà Nội from December 10 to 13 as part of the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026.

Covering 600 square metres, the exhibition will bring together five localities and 50 businesses and cooperatives to showcase traditional culinary specialities from northern, central, and southern Việt Nam.

Products on display will include processed foods, beverages, spices, traditional fish sauces and regional specialities, with a focus on OCOP-certified goods. — BIZHUB/VNS