State budget revenue in Hà Nội exceeds full-year target

HÀ NỘI — State budget revenue in Hà Nội through the end of October was estimated at VNĐ652.2 trillion (over US$25 billion), exceeding the city's full-year 2026 projection by 0.3 per cent.

According to the Hà Nội Statistics Office, the capital city's revenue increased by 11.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

Of the total, domestic revenue accounted for VNĐ611 trillion, exceeding the projection by 0.2 per cent and rising 10.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

Revenue from crude oil reached VNĐ2.9 trillion, representing 82.2 per cent of the projection and an increase of 28.8 per cent, while revenue from import and export activities reached VNĐ37.1 trillion, hitting 101.3 per cent of the projection and reflecting a 20 per cent increase on-year.

Several key components of domestic revenue saw significant growth during the 10-month period. Revenue from the State-owned enterprise sector reached VNĐ71.8 trillion, 85.9 per cent of the projection and a 5.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Revenue from the foreign-invested enterprise sector reached nearly VNĐ40 trillion, representing 94.5 per cent of the target and an increase of 34.1 per cent; and revenue from the non-State enterprise sector reached VNĐ148.8 trillion, representing 104.4 per cent of the target and an increase of 26.4 per cent.

Personal income tax reached VNĐ53.8 trillion, representing 77.5 per cent of the target and a decrease of 0.2 per cent, and revenue from land use fees reached VNĐ98.3 trillion, representing 118.7 per cent of the target and an increase of 9.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the capital city’s budget expenditures by the end of October were estimated at VNĐ195.7 trillion, reaching 82.9 per cent of the budget estimate and representing an 83.1 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025. — BIZHUB/VNS