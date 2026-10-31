HDBank reports VNĐ18.4 trillion profit in nine months

HCM CITY — HDBank reported consolidated pre-tax profit of VNĐ18.38 trillion (US$710 million) in the first nine months of 2026, up 24.2 per cent year-on-year, as total assets surpassed VNĐ1.14 quadrillion ($44.1 billion).

The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank said its consolidated total operating income reached VNĐ34.06 trillion, up 12.2 per cent from a year earlier, while non-interest income rose 21.8 per cent to VNĐ6.54 trillion.

Pre-tax profit in the third quarter alone stood at VNĐ5.19 trillion.

As of September 30, total consolidated assets had reached VNĐ1.14 quadrillion, up 22.7 per cent from the beginning of the year. Outstanding loans increased 28.55 per cent to VNĐ756 trillion, mainly supporting production and business activities, priority sectors, individual customers, household businesses and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Total funding mobilised reached VNĐ1.02 quadrillion, with customer deposits rising 26.5 per cent.

The bank maintained a return on equity of 22.8 per cent and a return on assets of 1.9 per cent, while its cost-to-income ratio stood at 24.9 per cent. Its capital adequacy ratio reached 13.9 per cent.

HDBank's financial ecosystem now serves more than 34 million customers. More than 94 per cent of individual customer transactions were conducted through digital channels, while over 60 per cent of new customers came from digital platforms.

During the period, the bank launched two credit packages worth a combined VNĐ15 trillion, offering interest-rate reductions of up to 1.5 percentage points per year to support SMEs, individual customers and micro-businesses.

In the third quarter, HDBank also secured a $721 million syndicated social loan from more than 20 international financial institutions, with a focus on supporting SMEs and women-led businesses.

Meanwhile, the bank and Vikki Digital Bank committed VNĐ124.5 trillion to four infrastructure, financial and urban projects in HCM City and Đồng Nai, while also participating in financing the city's Metro lines 4 and 5.

With a stronger capital base, expanding digital capabilities and broader access to international funding, HDBank said it would continue to pursue growth while maintaining asset quality, safety and operational efficiency. — VNS