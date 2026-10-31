Cao Bằng to host international seminar on cross-border economy, trade

CAO BẰNG — The northern province of Cao Bằng will host an international scientific seminar on cross-border economic and trade development on November 9, aiming to seek breakthrough solutions for border-gate economic development, logistics and tourism in the 2026–30 period.

The Cao Bằng People’s Committee will organise the event, in coordination with Thuongmai University and Đại Đoàn Kết (Great Solidarity) newspaper. It will bring together around 500 domestic and foreign delegates, including representatives of the government of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, diplomatic agencies, associations and businesses operating in border-gate economic development and logistics.

The seminar is expected to connect policymakers, businesses and innovation initiatives, expand cooperation in trade and services, and promote the development of a modern, smart Cao Bằng Border Gate Economic Zone.

The programme will feature a plenary opening session, three parallel thematic sessions and a direct policy dialogue.

The first session, titled “Developing Border Gate Economic Zones amid Digital Transformation and Innovation”, will examine development opportunities for Cao Bằng in connection with the Đồng Đăng–Trà Lĩnh expressway and propose models for smart border gates.

The second, “Developing Logistics Systems and Cross-Border E-commerce”, will focus on investment needs for logistics infrastructure and mechanisms to promote cross-border e-commerce.

The third session, “Expanding Cross-Border Cooperation in Trade, Services and Tourism” will seek solutions for sustainable border tourism and more effective promotion of the Bản Giốc–Detian Waterfall Scenic Area and the Non Nước Cao Bằng UNESCO Global Geopark.

A highlight will be a policy dialogue and business networking session between Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises, chaired by the Chairman of the Cao Bằng People’s Committee. The provincial authorities will introduce a list of priority projects seeking investment and witness the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between businesses from the two countries in import-export activities, border-gate infrastructure and logistics.

On the sidelines, the organisers will arrange an exhibition showcasing the province’s key products, business-to-business (B2B) networking activities and field trips to major border gates and the Pắc Bó historical site. — VNA/VNS