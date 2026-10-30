Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Construction begins on 220-hectare Capella Quảng Trị Industrial Park

October 30, 2026 - 15:06
The project covers 220.47 hectares, with a total investment of more than VNĐ1.15 trillion (US$45 million). The developer is Capella Quang Tri Investment Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Capella Land Joint Stock Company.
Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Capella Quảng Trị Industrial Park. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Capella Quang Tri Investment Joint Stock Company held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Capella Quảng Trị Industrial Park project in Nam Cửa Việt Commune, Quảng Trị Province on Thursday.

The project covers 220.47 hectares, with a total investment of more than VNĐ1.15 trillion (US$45 million). The developer is Capella Quang Tri Investment Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Capella Land Joint Stock Company.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bùi Đình Chiên, general director of Capella Land and chairman of Capella Quảng Trị Investment Joint Stock Company, said the project aims to develop a modern, multi-sector industrial park with synchronised technical infrastructure, focusing on green and sustainable development.

It is expected to meet businesses' demand for production facilities, attract investment and create jobs for local residents.

Located within the Quảng Trị Southeast Economic Zone along the East-West Economic Corridor, the industrial park benefits from connectivity to major seaports, including Mỹ Thủy International Port, Hòn La Port and Vũng Áng Port, as well as regional airports and international border gates. 

These connections are expected to facilitate logistics, manufacturing and trade with Laos and other countries in the region.

The project will prioritise investment in processing and manufacturing, supporting industries, logistics and other high value-added sectors that use resources efficiently and minimise environmental impacts.

This is Capella Land's second industrial park project in Quảng Trị this year following the 450-hectare Cam Liên Industrial Park, which broke ground in January. Together, the two projects cover nearly 671 hectares, expanding the province's industrial land supply and investment opportunities.

At the ceremony, Lê Đức Tiến, vice chairman of the Quảng Trị Provincial People's Committee, said that the project would strengthen industrial infrastructure and support the province's ambition to become a gateway connecting the East-West Economic Corridor with the East Sea. — VNS

Quang Tri industrial parks and export processing zones

see also

More on this story

Economy

Phú Quốc airport opens second runway after eight-month sprint

The new second runway of Phú Quốc International Airport, measuring 3,300 metres in length and 45 metres in width, meets the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Code E standards, enabling it to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, thereby enhancing Phú Quốc’s international air connectivity.
Economy

AI promotes development of smart livestock farming in Việt Nam

Smart livestock farming requires an integrated data system covering breeding stock, animal feed, veterinary supplies and product distribution. Sensors, cameras and AI can help monitor farm conditions and animal health, identify unusual signs and provide early warnings of potential disease outbreaks.
Economy

Work starts on $17 million cargo port in Thái Nguyên

The project covers nearly 25ha in Trung Thành Commune and will comprise seven berths, with an annual cargo handling capacity of 3.8 to 4.5 million tonnes. The port is designed to serve as a transshipment hub for goods from factories and production facilities to international seaports in the north.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom