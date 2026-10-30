Construction begins on 220-hectare Capella Quảng Trị Industrial Park

HÀ NỘI — Capella Quang Tri Investment Joint Stock Company held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Capella Quảng Trị Industrial Park project in Nam Cửa Việt Commune, Quảng Trị Province on Thursday.

The project covers 220.47 hectares, with a total investment of more than VNĐ1.15 trillion (US$45 million). The developer is Capella Quang Tri Investment Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Capella Land Joint Stock Company.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bùi Đình Chiên, general director of Capella Land and chairman of Capella Quảng Trị Investment Joint Stock Company, said the project aims to develop a modern, multi-sector industrial park with synchronised technical infrastructure, focusing on green and sustainable development.

It is expected to meet businesses' demand for production facilities, attract investment and create jobs for local residents.

Located within the Quảng Trị Southeast Economic Zone along the East-West Economic Corridor, the industrial park benefits from connectivity to major seaports, including Mỹ Thủy International Port, Hòn La Port and Vũng Áng Port, as well as regional airports and international border gates.

These connections are expected to facilitate logistics, manufacturing and trade with Laos and other countries in the region.

The project will prioritise investment in processing and manufacturing, supporting industries, logistics and other high value-added sectors that use resources efficiently and minimise environmental impacts.

This is Capella Land's second industrial park project in Quảng Trị this year following the 450-hectare Cam Liên Industrial Park, which broke ground in January. Together, the two projects cover nearly 671 hectares, expanding the province's industrial land supply and investment opportunities.

At the ceremony, Lê Đức Tiến, vice chairman of the Quảng Trị Provincial People's Committee, said that the project would strengthen industrial infrastructure and support the province's ambition to become a gateway connecting the East-West Economic Corridor with the East Sea. — VNS