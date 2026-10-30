Bamboo circus show tells Vietnamese village stories on Hà Nội stage

HÀ NỘI — After captivating more than 100,000 spectators in 50 cities worldwide, Vietnamese bamboo circus show Làng Tôi (My Village) is returning to its cultural roots, with regular performances in Hà Nội from November 3.

The show will be staged at 6pm at Hanoi Lune Centre for the Bamboo Circus, located at 42 Tràng Tiền Street, Hoàn Kiếm Ward, offering local audiences and international visitors a chance to experience a production that has helped bring Vietnamese culture to the world stage.

Combining bamboo circus, expressive stage movements and live music performed on more than 30 traditional musical instruments from Việt Nam’s ethnic groups, Làng Tôi transforms the simple bamboo pole into a storytelling medium.

The instruments used are unique to Việt Nam: the Central Highlands gongs; the traditional lute in the Northern Folk tradition (ca trù); the two-stringed fiddle (đàn nhị), which are all recognised by UNESCO as cultural treasures.

Particularly, My Village brings together 21 'villagers' who are versatile Vietnamese performers and musicians aged between 18 and 69. They take on multiple roles, including circus acts, stunts, martial arts, playing traditional instruments, singing and dancing.

Through acrobatics, sound and movement, the production evokes the poetic beauty of rural Vietnamese life and celebrates the country’s cultural identity through contemporary performing arts.

Viewers can recognise familiar scenes from a typical Vietnamese village, from farmers harvesting rice and fishermen sailing along rivers to children playing traditional games.

They can also hear familiar sounds, such as roosters crowing at dawn and the soothing melodies of lullabies resonating through the space, stirring deep emotions.

During the show, bamboo is present in every scene, accompanying villagers through the ups and downs of their daily lives.

Since beginning its international tour in 2009, Làng Tôi has performed in 50 cities across nine countries and territories, including France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands, Hungary, Hong Kong and Australia, reaching more than 100,000 spectators.

The production has also attracted international media attention, with coverage by outlets including The Guardian and CNN.

Its regular presence in Hà Nội marks a new chapter in the show’s journey, making a production recognised on international stages more accessible to audiences in the capital.

Làng Tôi also marks a collaboration between the Hà Nội Bamboo Circus Arts Centre and the Hà Nội Drama Theatre, which its director Nguyễn Trung Hiếu described as “a cultural event worthy of recognition, helping bring traditional Vietnamese values closer to audiences both at home and abroad”.

“I have always been impressed by the performers' dynamism, dedication and burning creative spirit,” he told Việt Nam News.

“Most importantly, the production draws on traditional values and familiar elements of Vietnamese life to tell the story of the nation's culture. Bamboo is a particularly representative image. It has long been closely associated with Vietnamese people, symbolising vitality, community spirit and the tradition of defending villages and the country.

“Bringing these familiar cultural images and values to the stage through a creative artistic language is something truly worth appreciating. I am delighted to see traditional values being preserved, recreated and shared with audiences through performances such as My Village.”

Director Tuấn Lê, music director Nguyễn Nhất Lý and creative director Nguyễn Lân Maurice are the key figures behind the production.

Tuấn Lê, an internationally recognised circus artist and director, began his career in juggling and later performed with Cirque du Soleil, becoming the first and, according to Lune Production, the only Vietnamese artist to perform solo with the Canadian circus company. He subsequently returned to Cirque du Soleil as chief choreographer for Toruk, inspired by the film Avatar.

Together with Lý and Maurice, he developed a series of bamboo circus productions celebrating Vietnamese culture, including Làng Tôi, À Ố Show and Teh Dar.

Lý brings traditional Vietnamese and ethnic musical instruments into contemporary performance, creating an evocative musical language for the productions. He also founded Phù Sa Lab, an experimental music space exploring traditional musical materials.

Maurice, who trained at the Việt Nam Circus School before moving to France in 1985, has extensive experience in circus training and creative development. His approach encourages performers to explore their individual artistic identities and develop distinctive movement languages.

Founded in 2012, Lune Production aims to bring local cultural values to audiences through performing arts and strengthen connections between Việt Nam and the world. Its productions have been staged in Việt Nam and toured internationally. — VNS