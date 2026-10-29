Hội An to host international lantern festival, year-end cultural events

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Hội An International Lantern Festival, themed Hội An – Colours of Heritage, will take place in the ancient town from December 3 to 6, with events continuing into early 2027, according to the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre.

The festival is planned for Hoài River Square, An Hội Sculpture Garden, along the Hoài River and on streets throughout the ancient town. It aims to preserve traditional lantern-making, promote cultural heritage and expand creative spaces in Hội An.

Visitors can explore lantern art installations, try making lanterns, view the Lanterns and the Art of Rebirth exhibition, and enjoy the Colours of Heritage art programme and the Minh Đăng Dạ Hành (Travelling by Night with a Bright Lantern) activities.

From November 20 to December 5, Hội An will organise activities marking Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day.

Activities will include a national seminar on Hội An as a trading port and the Quảng region; exhibitions featuring images and documents on Hội An’s heritage, Hán-Nôm inscriptions and the “Old Space” theme; and the inauguration of a project to restore and upgrade Hội An Prison.

At Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, the Echoes of Mỹ Sơn art programme is scheduled for November 15 and December 12, with performances at 9am and 2.45pm at tower groups B and C. The programme features Chăm folk dances, songs and the Ciet group dance.

On November 16, Trà Linh Commune plans to hold a Mountain God worship ceremony for the Xơ Đăng ethnic community, showcasing traditional customs and beliefs, gong performances and folk dances. From November 18 to 24, the 2026 Cultural Week of Great National Unity, themed Cultural Essence – Strength of Great National Unity, will take place at cultural and community venues across the city.

A special art programme will be held on November 23 at Tiên Sơn Sports Palace. Another programme showcasing the cultural identities of ethnic communities in the city’s western area is scheduled for November 26 in Khâm Đức Commune.

In December, a Christmas market is planned at Ariyana Đà Nẵng from December 4 to 6, featuring more than 80 stalls selling handicrafts, gifts, decorations and food.

New Year activities are scheduled from December 30, 2026, to January 3, 2027, along Bạch Đằng pedestrian street, on both banks of Dragon Bridge, and at venues in Hội An, Tam Kỳ and other localities. Countdown events are planned for December 31 at East Sea Park, Tam Thanh Square and Tây Giang Square, while the Đà Nẵng Concert is scheduled for January 1, 2027, at the Đà Nẵng Museum.

The Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre said that linking cultural, heritage and artistic events with flight and weather information, as well as service promotions, would help visitors choose travel dates and destinations and plan their year-end itineraries more conveniently. — VNA/VNS