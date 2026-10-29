Hải Phòng artists bring diverse perspectives to Hà Nội exhibition

HÀ NỘI — Six artists from Hải Phòng are showcasing works spanning diverse subjects, materials and styles at a painting exhibition in Hà Nội, each bringing a distinctive perspective and emotional depth.

Sharing a connection with Thành Đông, a land rich in cultural traditions, the artists are united by their love of painting, yet each has a distinct vision, visual language and emotional world.

Working in oil, lacquer, acrylic and silk, they explore familiar aspects of life through diverse artistic approaches, from the beauty of nature and the depth of memory to reflections on time and the expressive potential of form and colour.

Phùng Văn Tuệ moves beyond clearly defined depictions of landscapes, embracing a freer mode of expression to portray nature and people through expressionist and abstract approaches.

Interwoven colours and free-flowing, fragmented lines create surfaces rich in rhythm and visual tension.

“Everything passes according to the natural course of time," said Tuệ.

"I want to preserve moments of nature and people moving through the rhythms of everyday life and recreate them on canvas. They are the distillation of emotions gathered over the years, allowing art to live and breathe freely in its own way."

Lê Ngân Chi conveys personal feelings and memories through oil and acrylic paintings, combining shades of blue, yellow, brown and white with free-flowing forms and lines to create a dynamic visual rhythm.

Nguyễn Hùng Cường turns to traditional lacquer painting to explore Việt Nam’s cultural depth and collective memory, while Nguyễn Quang Hoan captures his emotional responses to the beauty of nature.

In his series Mùa Thu Vương Nắng (Autumn Bathed in Sunlight), Nguyễn Tiến Quân explores the interplay of light and atmosphere. Working in acrylic, he uses fluid blocks of colour and subtle tonal transitions to evoke light and the passage of time.

“I paint what I feel, drawing on my emotions and my love for people and nature,” Quân said.

Phạm Đình Tùng offers another artistic approach through 13 lacquer paintings. Drawing on familiar subjects from everyday life, he explores imagery through observation, imagination and personal perception.

Across the exhibition, nature, memory, time and everyday images become more than subject matter, serving as starting points for reflection and artistic experimentation.

The artists’ differing materials, techniques and aesthetic perspectives do not diminish their individual identities; instead, they create a dialogue in which their works complement one another.

The exhibition runs until November 5 at 16 Ngô Quyền Street. — VNS