Việt Nam’s tourism sector turns to digital transformation for sustainable growth

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s tourism sector is looking to digital transformation, data and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve service quality and destination management as it seeks to sustain growth and strengthen its competitiveness.

The country welcomed more than 17.7 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 14.5 per cent year-on-year, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism. Arrivals in September reached 1.77 million, up 16.1 per cent from the same period last year, bringing the sector close to 71 per cent of its annual target of 25 million international visitors.

This growth came amid geopolitical uncertainty, a difficult global economic environment, rising transport and energy costs and fiercer competition among destinations. Changing travel preferences are also putting pressure on tourism businesses to improve services and respond more quickly to market demand.

Experts say the sector needs to move beyond growth driven largely by natural resources and rising visitor numbers, placing greater emphasis on technology, data and innovation.

Vũ Thế Bình, chairman of the Việt Nam Tourism Association, said digital transformation has become a practical requirement for management agencies, localities, destinations and tourism businesses.

AI is changing how travellers search for information, choose destinations, book services and share their experiences. For tourism businesses, the technology can help analyse market trends, personalise products, improve marketing, forecast visitor flows and manage revenue, he said.

AI-based tools can also help destinations manage visitor numbers and improve customer services. Used effectively, digital technology can support environmental protection, reduce energy consumption and operating costs, and help destinations manage resources more sustainably.

However, the sector still faces several obstacles. Tourism data remains fragmented, while data sharing and connectivity among stakeholders are limited. Digital capabilities vary considerably between businesses, most of which are small- and medium-sized enterprises with limited budgets for technology investment. Workers with combined expertise in tourism, data and AI are also in short supply.

Removing these barriers will require better data infrastructure, stronger links between public agencies and businesses, and more support for technology adoption and workforce training.

Shifting to a new growth model

The Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW issued on December 22, 2024 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation provides a policy framework for this shift.

For tourism, carrying out the resolution means more than digitising existing procedures or introducing technology into individual business operations. It requires a more connected approach to managing destinations, developing products and delivering services, with data and innovation playing a greater role in decision-making and business growth.

The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism has noted that natural landscapes, cultural heritage and market expansion remain important to the sector. However, destinations increasingly need strong digital connectivity, effective online promotion and convenient services to compete for visitors.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, director of the Institute for Tourism Economics under the Việt Nam Tourism Association, proposed building a national digital tourism ecosystem based on open data and connections among management agencies, businesses and visitors.

He also called for wider AI applications in market forecasting, service personalisation and destination management, while stressing that smart tourism development should go hand in hand with green growth.

Small- and medium-sized tourism businesses need support in funding, training and data connectivity to adopt digital tools and participate in the wider ecosystem, he said.

The transition will require coordinated efforts across the industry, particularly in data sharing, skills development and technology adoption. Digital tools alone will not resolve these challenges, but a more connected system could help businesses operate more efficiently and enable destinations to respond better to visitor demand.

In line with Resolution 57, the task for Việt Nam’s tourism sector is to make technology a practical part of how it operates and grows, improving competitiveness while protecting the resources on which its long-term development depends. — VNS