Việt Nam promotes hot spring tourism at Algerian forum

ALGIERS — Việt Nam shared its experience in developing hot spring and seawater therapy tourism with Algeria at a forum on thermal tourism that opened in Guelma city on October 26.

Addressing experts, investors, hot spring facility operators, medical professionals, local authorities and diplomats, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vũ Duy Long said Việt Nam has developed natural hot springs and coastal areas into integrated complexes combining resorts, therapy services, hotels and real estate. This approach helps turn natural hot springs into year-round attractions and reduce the seasonal nature of tourism.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s cooperation with international partners as an important part of this strategy. The country has worked with Japanese partners on closed-loop mineral water filtration technology and Onsen standards, while drawing on European expertise in physical therapy and rehabilitation management.

Việt Nam has also diversified its tourism products, from hot spring experiences to heritage destinations such as Hạ Long Bay and Phong Nha caves, insular and coastal tourism in Phú Quốc and Nha Trang, river-based ecotourism and culinary experiences. This diversity helps encourage longer stays and higher tourist spending, he noted.

According to the ambassador, Việt Nam’s strategy of developing higher-value tourism products has helped the sector generate more than US$30 billion in annual revenue and contribute directly around 8-10 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Private investment has also played an important role in developing landmark projects, including Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh and Đà Nẵng Mikazuki. Long said such complexes not only generate direct revenue estimated at $15-25 million annually but also stimulate growth in resort real estate.

On the occasion, he invited representatives of Algeria’s Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts, tourism associations and businesses to visit Việt Nam to explore its hot spring and seawater therapy models firsthand.

The ambassador also pledged to help connect experts, investors and travel companies from both countries and provide visa-related support for Algerian delegations, businesses and tour groups seeking to visit Vietnam.

Speaking at the forum, Algerian Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts Houria Meddahi stressed that hot spring tourism could help diversify the national economy, create jobs and attract investment.

The forum is an important step towards strengthening the sector’s role in Algeria’s tourism industry and making better use of the country’s natural resources, she said, adding that Algeria is home to 282 hot springs across 40 provinces, offering considerable potential for developing the sector.

Participants also discussed upgrading hot spring resorts to international standards, encouraging investment and innovation, simplifying business procedures, and improving professional training and marketing to expand the sector in Algerian and international markets. —VNA/VNS