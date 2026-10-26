Vietnamese chefs win overall title at Battle of the Chefs 2026

HÀ NỘI — The Saigon Professional Chefs Guild won the overall championship at Battle of the Chefs 2026 in Malaysia while Vietnamese chefs collected 102 medals, including 28 gold, 36 silver and 38 bronze.

More than 50 chefs and coaches from the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild, the Việt Nam Chefs Federation and the Việt Nam Pastry Alliance competed in various categories at the event that took place at SPICE Arena in Penang, Malaysia, from October 21 to 24.

Organised by the Penang Chefs Association, its 20th edition attracted more than 2,000 contestants and over 100 certified judges from various countries, according to Penang tourism authorities. Recognised by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs), the continental competition featured more than 90 categories for young and professional chefs.

Besides the overall title, the Vietnamese delegation won The Best Young Chefs trophy and several other team and individual awards in bread-making, chocolate, cake decoration and fruit and vegetable carving.

Vietnamese chefs also secured several individual awards. Nguyễn Minh Nhi won The Best Vietnamese Bánh Mì, Đỗ Minh Hiệp took The Best Bánh Mì Display, and Nguyễn Thiên Lâm won The Best Bon Bon Chocolate. Cao Thị Hoa received the Merry Lady Ice Cream trophy.

In carving, Nguyễn Đức Quyền won The Best Professional Carving trophy, while Phan Thị Yến Vi took the Young Chefs Carving award.

Launched in 1988, the competition has become an international platform for chefs to showcase their skills, learn new techniques and exchange experience with peers. For Vietnamese participants, it also provides an opportunity to assess their professional abilities and gain experience in an international environment. —VNA/VNS