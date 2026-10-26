SABECO ranked Việt Nam’s most reputable alcoholic beverage company in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has been named Việt Nam’s most reputable alcoholic beverage company in 2026 by Vietnam Report, maintaining its position at the top of the ranking for several consecutive years.

The ranking reflects the company’s business performance, product innovation and standing among consumers and market stakeholders.

The results were announced at a ceremony in Hà Nội last week, organised by Vietnam Report in collaboration with Vietnamnet newspaper to honour leading companies in the food, beverage, retail, packaging and high-tech agriculture sectors.

According to Vietnam Report, demand for food and beverages is recovering, while consumers are paying greater attention to product quality, safety and origin. These trends are prompting businesses to focus more on product development, supply chain management and building consumer trust.

SABECO ranked first in the alcoholic beverage category based on criteria including financial capacity, media reputation and market credibility, as assessed through surveys of consumers and other stakeholders.

Balancing heritage with product innovation

SABECO draws on more than 150 years of brewing heritage in Việt Nam. The company operates 26 breweries, has a distribution network covering more than 200,000 sales outlets nationwide and exports its products to more than 40 international markets.

Its established brands include Bia Saigon, Bia 333 and Bia Lạc Việt. The company has also expanded its product portfolio to cater to changing consumer preferences.

One recent launch is the limited-edition Bia 333 Triple Pure, which has a lower carbohydrate content and fewer calories, with a smooth, balanced finish. The product is part of the company’s efforts to develop new offerings while maintaining its established brands.

SABECO’s products have also received recognition at international brewing competitions. In 2026, its brands won 25 medals at competitions in the UK, the US and Australia.

At the International Beer Challenge in the UK, SABECO was named Asian Brewer of the Year based on the combined performance of its entries.

Beyond product development, SABECO engages with consumers through food, cultural and sporting events, as well as long-term partnerships.

Bia Saigon Special has partnered with the Michelin Guide for four consecutive years, linking the brand with Việt Nam’s dining scene. In 2026, Bia Saigon also participated in the Khánh Hòa Sea Festival and the patriotic artistic programme “Tổ Quốc Trong Tim” (The Fatherland in Our Hearts).

In sport, SABECO has supported the Tiền Phong Marathon for six consecutive years. A strategic partnership between Bia Saigon and the Việt Nam Football Federation for 2026-29 is also expected to expand the brand’s engagement with football fans nationwide.

The company has continued to support community welfare programmes. Its 2026 Tết (Lunar New Year) gift-giving campaign delivered 6,500 gift packages to disadvantaged households and border guard forces in border areas, remote regions and coastal communities.

The latest ranking adds to SABECO’s recognition in the domestic beverage market, as the company continues to draw on its brewing heritage while developing products and maintaining engagement with consumers and communities.