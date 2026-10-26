Vietjet expands its international network

TAINAN — Vietjet has launched its direct Hà Nội-Tainan route, further expanding air connectivity between Việt Nam and Taiwan (China), the airline has announced.

It said the new service offers passengers more convenient travel options while contributing to the development of tourism, trade and cultural exchange.

The new route operates four round-trip flights per week, providing convenient connections between the two cities. Through Vietjet’s continuously expanding network, passengers from Tainan can also conveniently connect to destinations across Việt Nam, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Australia and Europe.

Vietjet’s CEO Nguyễn Thanh Sơn said he believed that a flight can shorten geographical distances, while connectivity, mutual understanding and opportunities for shared growth bring people closer together.

"We hope the Hà Nội-Tainan (Taiwan, China) route will become a lasting bridge, helping promote tourism, economic exchange and stronger community ties,” Sơn said.

Since launching its first flight to Taiwan (China) in 2014, Vietjet has carried five million passengers on more than 38,000 flights between Taiwan (China) and Việt Nam. Today, the airline connects Taipei, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung with Hà Nội, HCM City and Phú Quốc, through a total of eight direct routes.

From now through January 2027, the airline will continue to introduce new routes, including Hà Nội/HCM City-Cebu and Clark; Đà Nẵng-Osaka (Kansai); and HCM City-Maldives.

Vietjet said it will also launch the second route to Sydney, serving the newly opened Western Sydney Airport.

Resuming the HCM City-Chiang Mai route

Vietjet has also resumed its nonstop service between HCM City and Chiang Mai, operating four round-trip flights per week and offering travellers a convenient new way to explore Northern Thailand. Vietjet is currently the only airline operating nonstop flights on the route.

The route further strengthens air connectivity between Việt Nam and Thailand, supporting tourism, trade and cultural exchange.

From now to November 1, 2026, travellers can take advantage of Vietjet’s special promotion, featuring millions of eco tickets priced from zero dollars (excluding taxes and fees) across Vietjet’s flight network, including the new routes, opening up travel opportunities to destinations throughout Asia and Europe. Tickets are available at www.vietjetair.com and through the Vietjet Air mobile app.

The resumed service further expands the Việt Nam-Thailand network of Vietjet Group’s ecosystem. The network connects major Vietnamese cities, including HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and Phú Quốc, with popular destinations in Thailand such as Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai, while the Thai domestic network provides travellers with more ways to explore destinations across Thailand. — VNS