Hit Vietnamese song featured in British album

HÀ NỘI — The hit Vietnamese ballad Nhật Ký Của Mẹ (Mom's Diary), composed by Nguyễn Văn Chung, has been featured in the album The Very Best Ballroom 10, released by British record label WRD Music.

The 50-track album spans two CDs, with Mom's Diary taking the sixth spot on Disc 1. Compiled by the London-based record label, the album is tailored for both professional dancers and ballroom enthusiasts. Each track is arranged according to international dancesport tempo standards, catering to classic disciplines including the waltz, tango, slow fox and quickstep.

This is not the song's first international milestone. In 2014, Japan's Yoshimoto Kayo translated the song into Japanese for a children's animated DVD and incorporated it into the national educational curriculum to foster character development in children.

In 2015, Germany's Casa Musica music production label selected the song for The Best of Ballroom Music Vol. 36, a global compilation featuring top tracks worldwide for dancesport.

"It feels as though the song is taking my mother around the world on my behalf," said Chung. "Every country the song reaches fills me with pride and reinforces my belief that works written from the heart will always find their true value."

Mom's Diary was originally written as a special birthday gift for the composer's mother. Although composed in 2008, the song was not recorded until 2011 for his family-themed album My Family - Small Family, Big Happiness.

It was not until March 2012 that the composer released a music video as part of the DVD single Mom's Diary and it instantly skyrocketed to the top of digital music charts. Performed by singer Hiền Thục, the song grew into an iconic tribute to maternal love and one of Chung's most beloved works. — VNS