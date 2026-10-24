Thầy Thím Temple Festival honours coastal heritage

LÂM ĐỒNG — The 2026 Thầy Thím Temple Cultural and Tourism Festival in the coastal commune of Tân Hải in Lâm Đồng Province attracted more than 20,000 believers and visitors from October 23-25.

The Thầy Thím Temple Festival is held annually in the ninth lunar month to express gratitude to our ancestors over the past 130 years, including two figures whom local people respectfully call “Thầy” (Master) and “Thím” (Madame).

According to the legend, the couple used their power to help and heal the poor and build boats for fishermen.

The festival began with the Nghinh Thần (Deity Welcoming) ritual in the early morning of October 23.

Thousands of people in traditional costumes participated in the procession travelling from the Thầy Thím Temple to the couple’s tomb.

After the ritual, residents and visitors offered incense, paid their respects and viewed the illustration depicting the legend of Thầy Thím at the temple.

Lưu Xuân Trường, Chairman of the Tân Hải Commune’s People’s Committee, said the legend of Thầy Thím has been passed down through generations, conveying profound lessons about kindness, compassion, and responsibility to the community.

Trường said the Thầy Thím Temple has long become a spiritual anchor where local people entrust their aspirations for favourable weather, as well as a peaceful and happy life.

He added that in addition to commemorating Thầy Thím, the festival also aims to foster solidarity, raise awareness of ethnic roots, moral values, and a spirit of harmony to strengthen ties among members of the community.

The 2026 Thầy Thím Temple Cultural and Tourism Festival also featured cultural and sports activities, and folk games imbued with the heritage of the coastal region, such as net-weaving, basket boat rowing, fish carrying, human chess and beach volleyball.

The event included an exhibition of local specialties and OCOP (one commune one product) products, and traditional art performances.

Phan Thị Thơm, a visitor from Tây Ninh Province, shared: "My family and friends have visited the Thầy Thím Temple every year to offer incense and pray for blessings. It has become our tradition.

She said, “We also visit many destinations, enjoy diverse experiences and have a lot of fun.”

The Thầy Thím Temple Festival is not only a major and distinctive festival in Lâm Đồng but also honours the cultural values of the coastal region and promotes the province’s cultural and spiritual tourism. It was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2022.

The Tân Hải Commune’s People’s Committee is striving to seek solutions to preserve and promote the festival and its cultural values, and to connect the temple with cultural and tourism experiences, such as coastal sightseeing, cuisine, and residents’ daily life. — VNS