Beijing, Guangxi and Hà Nội tighten connection through culture and tourism activities

HÀ NỘI — The China Cultural Centre hosted an event to connected Beijing, Guangxi and Hà Nội and strengthen people-to-people connection through a cultural and tourism exchange programme on October 23.

The organising committee introduced the most typical aspects of the Chinese destinations such as their world heritages of Forbidden City, Great Wall and Temple of Heaven, landscape, traditional tea ceremony, paper cutting craft as well as their most advanced technologies AI products.

"Hà Nội was chosen as the host city as local authorities from Beijing and Guangxi aimed to boost regional tourism potential and meet the growing demand from travelers. Together, the three partners will create unique cross-border travel routes, making seamless travel between China and Việt Nam much easier."

In his opening remarks, Director of the China Cultural Centre Zhang Deshan said that the cultural and tourism exchange programme served as a proactive response to the 'Việt Nam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-27'. The initiative represents a concrete step towards implementing the important consensus reached by the top leaders of both nations regarding the strengthening of people-to-people exchanges.

The benefits of bilateral cultural and tourism policies were becoming increasingly clear. Transportation connections and border crossings between the two countries grew significantly more convenient. Additionally, China’s transit visa-exemption policy allowed eligible Vietnamese citizens with ordinary passports to stay for up to 240 hours.

Việt Nam also piloted a 30-day visa-exemption programme for Chinese tour groups visiting Khánh Hòa Province. These reciprocal, favourable policies provide strong momentum for bilateral tourism, paving the way for multi-destination cross-border itineraries that cater to the growing demand for flexible travel, he said.

Nguyễn Thị Hoa Mai, deputy director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, highly commended the initiative to organise the Beijing-Guangxi-Hà Nội programme. This initiative served a practical purpose by strengthening connections, fostering cooperation, and expanding people-to-people exchanges between Việt Nam and China.

It provided an opportunity for regulatory bodies, local authorities, and tourism enterprises from both nations to meet, share experiences, and seek potential partners. Furthermore, it helped bring unique cultural values – as well as stories about the land, people, and daily life of each country – closer to the citizens of both nations.

She added that as Việt Nam and China actively launched the Việt Nam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-27, both nations had a key opportunity to bolster tourism promotion and outreach.

Building on a foundation of friendly relations and strong cooperation, this initiative translated high-level diplomatic directives into concrete action, ultimately delivering long-term value for travelers, businesses, and local communities alike.

The connection between three localities would enrich the travel experience by offering a journey through diverse cultural landscapes. By experiencing these destinations firsthand, citizens of both nations could foster a deeper mutual understanding. Ultimately, this programme marked the start of new collaborative efforts and connectivity-focused journeys that will expand people-to-people exchanges between Việt Nam and China. — VNS