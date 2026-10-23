People-to-people diplomacy helps strengthen Việt Nam–Czech Republic ties

HCM CITY — The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on Friday to mark the 108th founding anniversary of the independent Czechoslovak state (October 28, 1918 – 2026).

The event aimed to foster friendship, solidarity and mutual understanding between the Vietnamese people, particularly those in HCM City, and the people of the Czech Republic.

It was attended by newly appointed Czech Ambassador to Việt Nam Lukas Kaucky, Czech Honorary Consul in HCM City Ngô Hồng Chuyên, representatives of Czech businesses and residents in the city, as well as Vietnamese alumni and former officials who used to study or work in the former Czechoslovakia.

In his remarks, Kaucky expressed his appreciation to HUFO and the Việt Nam–Czech Republic Friendship Association in the city for organising the celebration. He also commended the association’s people-to-people diplomatic activities which, he said, have helped strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Around 100,000 Vietnamese people form the largest minority community in the Czech Republic. Vietnamese alumni and former workers in Czechoslovakia have served as an effective bridge between the two peoples, he said, adding that the Czech Embassy will continue working with Vietnamese agencies and organisations to nurture and develop the special bilateral ties.

The ambassador noted that the Czech Prime Minister’s planned visit to Việt Nam later this year is expected to mark an important milestone, lifting their relations to a new level and opening up new opportunities for cooperation in investment, trade, tourism and business connectivity, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Nguyễn Mười, Chairman of the Vietnam–Czech Republic Friendship Association in HCM City, affirmed that the two countries have maintained a longstanding friendship despite historical changes. He expressed Việt Nam’s gratitude for the valuable material and spiritual support provided by Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic during Việt Nam’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its national construction and defence today.

He said their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation have been growing both bilaterally and multilaterally. The Czech Republic is one of Việt Nam’s key trading partners in Central and Eastern Europe, while Việt Nam serves as a leading trading partner for the Czech Republic in the ASEAN region. Bilateral trade exceeded US$2 billion in the first eight months this year, up more than 50 per cent year-on-year, highlighting significant potential for economic cooperation.

The association looks forward to continued cooperation and support from Czech agencies, organisations, and friends in carrying out meaningful activities that foster mutual understanding, nurture friendship, and expand opportunities for collaboration between the two peoples, particularly younger generations, Mười added. — VNA/VNS