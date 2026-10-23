Philippines and Việt Nam mark 50 years of bilateral relations

HÀ NỘI — On July 12, 1976, the Philippines and Việt Nam formally established diplomatic relations, binding the two countries through a mutual commitment to strengthen cooperation and promote trade and people-to-people exchanges.

On November 17, 2015, the two countries upgraded the relations to a Strategic Partnership, making Việt Nam the sole strategic partner of the Philippines that was also an ASEAN Member State.

Philippines - Việt Nam diplomatic relations were further elevated to an Enhanced Stategic Partnership during a state visit of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm to the Philippines on June 1, 2026.

Through these photos, we reflect on the five decades of relations between the two countries and witness the progress of their friendship through the growth of bilateral trade and the exchanges of visits at both the official and individual levels.

As the two countries look forward to the next 50-year journey as partners in a mutually beneficial relationship, the Philippine Embassy in Hà Nội reaffirms its commitment to ensure the steady progress of bilateral relations in all facets of diplomacy.