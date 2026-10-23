Philippines and Việt Nam mark 50 years of bilateral relations

|ELEVATION OF RELATIONS: Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm (left) and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. elevated Philippines-Việt Nam relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership on June 1, 2026. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Communications Office
HÀ NỘI — On July 12, 1976, the Philippines and Việt Nam formally established diplomatic relations, binding the two countries through a mutual commitment to strengthen cooperation and promote trade and people-to-people exchanges.
On November 17, 2015, the two countries upgraded the relations to a Strategic Partnership, making Việt Nam the sole strategic partner of the Philippines that was also an ASEAN Member State.
|REGIONAL STABILITY: As Chairman of ASEAN 2026, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (left) welcomed Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng at the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, Philippines on May 7, 2026. Photo courtesy of VG
Philippines - Việt Nam diplomatic relations were further elevated to an Enhanced Stategic Partnership during a state visit of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm to the Philippines on June 1, 2026.
Through these photos, we reflect on the five decades of relations between the two countries and witness the progress of their friendship through the growth of bilateral trade and the exchanges of visits at both the official and individual levels.
As the two countries look forward to the next 50-year journey as partners in a mutually beneficial relationship, the Philippine Embassy in Hà Nội reaffirms its commitment to ensure the steady progress of bilateral relations in all facets of diplomacy.
|STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP: Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) welcomed Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. during the latter’s first state visit to Việt Nam on January 30, 2024. VNA/VNS Photo
|HISTORIC STATE VISIT: At the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm undertook a state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1, 2026, the first by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. Photo courtesy Presidential Communications Office
|HONOURING MARTYRS: Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. offered a wreath at the Memorial to the Revolutionary Martyrs in January 2024.
|FOOD SECURITY AND TRADE: Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (third from the right) and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. co-led discussions on bilateral relations on January 30, 2024.
|CEREMONIAL WELCOME: Philippine President Benigno S. Aquino III and Vietnamese President Nguyễn Minh Triết (left) review the honour guard during the former’s state visit to Việt Nam from October 26 to 27, 2010. VNA/VNS Photo
|SUPPORTING PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE EXCHANGE: Vietnamese President Lê Đức Anh (left) and Philippine President Fidel Ramos held bilateral talks to foster cooperation and promote people-to-people exchanges from November 29 to December 2, 1995. VNA/VNS Photo
|EXPANSION OF COOPERATION: Philippine President Corazon Aquino (right) and Vietnamese Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt at their meeting in Malacañan Palace on February 27, 1992. VNA/VNS Photo
|THE BEGINNING OF RELATIONS: Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos and Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng (third from the left, sitting) signed a Joint Statement in Malacañan Palace during the latter’s visit from September 16 to 20, 1978, a year after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo