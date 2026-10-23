K-Live festival set to bring the energy of live music to Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A vibrant urban music event will be held in Hà Nội, bringing together South Korean and Vietnamese singers on October 24 - 25.

Under the theme "The Era of Bands (BAND + AGE)", the festival brings together some of Korea’s most beloved artists and Việt Nam’s leading musicians for a one-of-a-kind live music experience.

The festival promises two days of dynamic live performances, distinctive sounds and an atmosphere charged with youthful energy.

Representing Korea are QWER, a visual band loved by fans around the world for its unique growth story, Silica Gel, renowned for its signature psychedelic sound and explosive live performances, and TOUCHED, a powerhouse band that combines bold charisma with emotional depth.

The lineup also features The Shepherd Bois, known for its daring lyrics and free-spirited sound, singer-songwriter MIJINEE, whose powerful vocals and uninhibited energy command attention and DJEMBE COLA, bringing a vibrant musical spirit rooted in African Manding traditions.

Adding another layer to the cross-cultural exchange is a special collaboration between Hoàng Dũng, one of Việt Nam’s leading singer-songwriters, celebrated for his sincere and understated musical style, and Màu Nước Band, a top-tier live session band.

Their joint performance is expected to create a memorable musical encounter between the two countries.

Performances will begin at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday at an outdoor stage near the rear gate of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea. Admission is free.

Beyond the main performances, audiences can enjoy a variety of cultural experiences presented in conjunction with the 2026 Korean Cultural Road Festival.

"I am delighted that the Korean Cultural Road Festival is taking place at a time when people-to-people exchanges between our two nations are flourishing, particularly in the cultural sphere," said South Korean Ambassador Lee Miyon.

"I hope this festival will resonate widely with the Vietnamese public and serve as a catalyst for further bilateral cultural exchanges in the coming years."

The festival is part of Korea Season 2026, an annual cultural exchange programme hosted by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, organised by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), and co-organised by the Korean Cultural Centre in Việt Nam.

Designed to lay the foundation for long-term cultural exchange with partner countries, Korea Season presents a diverse line-up of cultural and artistic programmes throughout the year.

In Việt Nam, Korea Season 2026 launched in May with the Korean original ballet GAT at Hà Nội's Hồ Gươm Opera.

The programme will continue with a diverse range of Korean cultural offerings, including music festivals, classical concerts, and exhibitions combining media art and painting, further strengthening meaningful and sustainable cultural connections between Korea and Việt Nam. — VNS