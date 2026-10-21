Arts festival gives young people stage to tell their stories

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Academy of Theatre and Cinema will host an arts festival from December 5-17, providing a platform for students to express their perspectives on people, their homeland, the country and contemporary life.

Chuyện Thanh Xuân (Stories of Youth) Arts Festival will feature a wide range of art forms from cinema, television, animation, theatre, musicals, traditional opera, dance, photography, painting to fine arts.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông said the festival would not only improve the quality of artistic activities at the academy but also help discover emerging talent and meet the demand for creative professionals as Việt Nam develops its cultural industries.

He called on the academy to consider expanding the festival, strengthening connections among participants and eventually developing it into a nationwide event.

As an important institution in theatre and cinema training, the academy should continue to strengthen its reputation in education, performance, performance organisation and scientific research, he said.

The Deputy Minister also encouraged the academy to build stronger links with former students who had studied overseas or taken part in international exchange programmes, enabling them to share their experience and collaborate with current students.

Creative spaces within the academy should also be developed to help students from different departments exchange ideas and combine artistic disciplines to produce new works.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is ready to support high-quality works from the festival in seeking opportunities to participate in national exhibitions and arts festivals, while considering promotional support for outstanding creations, he noted. Such efforts would help showcase student creativity and strengthen the role of arts education institutions in developing human resources for the cultural industries.

According to Meritorious Artist Bùi Như Lai, rector of the academy, Stories of Youth is intended to be more than a platform for students. It also aims to connect students and lecturers with artists, producers, arts organisations and the public, helping identify, encourage and promote young talent in the cultural and artistic sectors.

A distinctive feature of the festival is its selection of academically outstanding students from different disciplines to exchange ideas, share perspectives and collaborate on creative projects.

Despite limited funding, the academy has made an initial investment in the initiative, regarding the selected students as important seeds for future artistic development. The festival will give them opportunities to experiment with artistic languages, develop their creative abilities and build connections across disciplines.

In the longer term, the academy hopes students specialising in cinema, theatre, fine arts, photography and television will work together on joint productions that go beyond graduation projects to express young people's perspectives on social issues. These collaborations could also pave the way for participation in regional and international film and arts festivals.

The rector expressed his hope that Stories of Youth would become an annual event, with each edition exploring its own themes and messages.

The academy has also unveiled its new brand identity. Building on its traditional values, the new identity seeks to project a creative, dynamic, open and internationally oriented image.

With more than 45 years of experience in arts education, the academy aims to continue modernising its training programmes in response to changing artistic practices and the development of cultural industries.

It also plans to expand practical creative activities and strengthen cooperation with arts organisations, businesses and international partners. — VNS