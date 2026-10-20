Self-taught artist shows his passion for ocean through paintings

HCM CITY — Nguyễn Lộc, the HCM City-based self-taught artist who began learning painting at the age of over 70, is displaying his works at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum to show his passion and love for the ocean.

The showcase, themed “Từ Biển Sâu – Into the Ocean,” features 70 paintings describing familiar views of the ocean’s surface and the mysterious world beneath it, as well as the damage caused by waste, climate change, and environmental disruption.

The exhibition is divided into five chapters: “The Return” – the opening of the journey, “Genesis” – the beginning of a personal connection with the ocean, “The Sea and Its Scenery” – the beauty of the world above the water, “The Journey Beneath” – where light, darkness, and different depths coexist, and “Reminiscences” – a returning point reflecting all that has been encountered beneath the water.

Lộc said, “The sea is more than a subject for paintings. It becomes a lens through which to reflect nature, human life, and our relationship with the ocean.”

Lộc’s interest in the sea grew out of daily observation and experiences when he spent time in the coastal area of Cần Giờ.

He used vivid and dark colours to capture his observations of the sea and the seabed's distinct layers, where light, sound, colour, and marine life change.

His perspectives are featured in paintings such as Lòng Biển Sâu 4 – Sông Trong Lòng Biển (Into the Ocean 4 – River Meets Sea) and Vùng Sáng 2 – Bọt Sự Sống (Bright Zone 2 – Foam of Life).

The artist explained, “In the deepest, darkest places of the ocean, there is still light somewhere; in the quietest parts of the sea, there is still sound somewhere.

“The ocean is at once beautiful and peaceful, mysterious and layered but still full of growth, competition, traces of damage, and the desire to reach towards the light.”

Lộc also expresses concern about the marks of environmental damage in the work titled Thức Tỉnh 2 (Awaken 2).

He emphasised, “These images are not presented as harsh warnings; instead, signs of damage exist alongside the sea’s beauty. They leave viewers with a question to consider: the ocean gives us life, resources, and countless other gifts, but have we truly seen, understood, and protected what it offers?”

Lộc was born in Hưng Yên Province and currently lives and works in HCM City.

After many years of life and work experience, he developed an interest in painting, bringing a calm, distinctive way of approaching and seeing the world.

Lộc believed that it is never too late to begin if you are willing to learn.

The “Into the Ocean” exhibition runs until October 25 at the museum, 97 Phó Đức Chính Street, Bến Thành Ward. — VNS