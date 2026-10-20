Việt Nam – RoK friendship strengthened through world culture festival

SEOUL – A wold culinary culture festival took place in Hwaseong city, Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on October 18, serving as a bridge for cultural exchange between local residents and foreign communities, with Vietnamese cuisine and culture taking centre stage this year.

Opening the event, head of Manse district Hong Nomi said the street festival celebrating world culinary culture is more than just a culinary event. It is a space for harmony where different cultures interact and gain a better understanding of one another through food.

Hwaseong city will continue its efforts and commitment to building an inclusive city where diverse cultures coexist and contribute new vitality to local commerce, Hong said.

Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK Nguyễn Thị Thái Bình said culture serves as a bridge connecting people's hearts, while cuisine is one of the most important languages bringing cultures together.

She expressed her appreciation for the initiative of the Vietnamese Association in Hwaseong in coordinating the meaningful event, hoping that it will help RoK residents gain a deeper understanding of Vietnamese family culture, affection and community bonds.

The Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK will continue to work closely with local authorities to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, she affirmed.

One of the festival's highlights was a demonstration of how to make traditional Vietnamese fresh spring rolls, with distinguished guests personally taking part in the preparation.

The colourful ingredients and fresh vegetables carefully wrapped in rice paper symbolised the harmony and unity of different cultures in Hwaseong. The participants then enjoyed the dish together, sharing an intimate and warm culinary experience.

The festival also provided an opportunity for the Vietnamese community in Hwaseong to introduce distinctive traditional dishes, bringing Vietnamese culture closer to international friends. Beyond promoting cuisine, the event reflected the community's efforts to preserve its cultural identity and strengthen its role as a bridge between Việt Nam and the RoK.

The active involvement of Hwaseong authorities and the local Vietnamese Association in organising cultural exchange activities reaffirmed the importance of local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges in building a harmonious multicultural community where traditional values are preserved, shared and promoted. — VNA/VNS