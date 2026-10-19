Local and international businesses join forces to boost tourism

ĐÀ NẴNG – More than 7,000 Business-to-Business (B2B) matching meetings were recorded among 300 tourism sellers and 550 international and domestic buyers at the Đà Nẵng International Tourism Festival, making it the largest tourism supply service event in Việt Nam.

The central city’s tourism industry also inked Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with international and domestic partners to boost tourism connections, product exchanges, destination promotions, and FAM trips.

The festival, entitled ‘Connecting Partners, Creating a Future’, offers a business networking space for local and international partners building the development of integrated tourism products from leisure travel, culture, and heritage experiences to meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

It also helped promote the transition from destination and service to direct business meetings and trade exchanges among 1,500 participants.

Vice chairwoman of the Việt Nam Tourism Association, Cao Thị Ngọc Lan, said the festival actually created a trade link between service suppliers and travel agencies in domestic and international markets.

She said endless efforts have been made by the Đà Nẵng Tourism Association in developing the festival as a positive business networking platform that connects Vietnamese businesses with global markets.

Lan emphasised that it needs a shift in tourism development thinking in a move to turn tourism resources into value chain linkages in matching with world travel trends.

Chairman of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Association, Cao Trí Dũng, shared that the festival is not only a rendezvous for local and international travel partners, but it helps transform business matching opportunities into fruitful co-operation and sharing service.

He said the festival involved the participation of local and international buyers from Korea, Japan, China, Russia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and Singapore.

The festival has been designed as a tourism brand-building solution for Đà Nẵng, turning it into a prime destination in Việt Nam and Asia, he added.

International and domestic travel agencies have also joined the night experience to explore hotels, resorts, restaurants, destinations and tourism products in Đà Nẵng.

The beach city has been growing as a premier destination for high-end MICE events, weddings and golf competitions in recent decades.

A series of premium sports and cultural events, including the Đà Nẵng Golf Tourism Festival, the Đà Nẵng International Marathon, the Iron Man Triathlon, the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival, the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival, the Pickleball World Cup, the annual Việt Nam-Japan Cultural Festival and Việt Nam-Korea Cultural Day have been remained since 2012, the city’s tourism association reported.

More than 100 delegations with 28,000 participants attended MICE events in the city in the first half of 2026, the city’s Tourism Promotion Centre shared.

Đà Nẵng is also a smooth connection from other major destinations in central Việt Nam, including the UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng, Huế Monuments Complex, Hội An ancient town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary.

The beach hub hosted 15.8 million tourists, including 7.7million foreigners, in the first nine months this year, marking growth of 28 percent, the centre unveiled. VNS