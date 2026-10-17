Reality show seeking talented fashion designers kicks off

HCM CITY — A new reality show to seek promising designers for Vietnamese fashion has kicked off in HCM City.

The 2026 Aquafina Pure Fashion features 15 young, passionate designers, mostly graduates from leading arts and design universities.

The show highlights outstanding contestants, such as Phạm Khánh Quỳnh, a valedictorian of Fashion Design at the HCM City University of Industry who won the Young Designer Award from the VDAS Design Association of HCM City and the First Runner-up at the International Young Modest Fashion Designer Fest V3 in Malaysia, and Jennifer Phạm, a valedictorian of Fashion Design at the Hoa Sen (Lotus) University.

The programme also features prominent contestants such as designer Bùi Hoàng Ân, who has accompanied singer Phương Mỹ Chi in many projects related to ethnic costumes, and Phạm Thị Nguyên, a doctor at the Gia Định People’s Hospital.

All contestants must compete in a series of challenges in creative thinking and professional skills, where they clearly define their style and design language.

Trang Lê, the show’s producer and general director, said at the show’s announcement on Friday evening that the competition is not only to discover new talents but also to create real opportunities for them to grow and build their personal imprint in the fashion industry.

She added that it also creates conditions for young designers to work in a professional environment, push their limits, and affirm their unique design mindset.

Trang emphasised that the top three have an opportunity to present their collections at the opening of the 2026 Aquafina International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Autumn/Winter in Hà Nội in November.

In addition, the winner will earn a prize of VNĐ100 million (US$3,874) and an experiential trip to Paris, France.

Hoàng Minh Hà, winner of the first season of Project Runway Vietnam, the Vietnamese version of the US’s reality fashion TV show, becomes one of the show’s judges, together with designer Đỗ Mạnh Cường and stylist Kelbin Lei. Model Mai Ngô is announced as its host.

The first episode of the 2026 Aquafina Pure Fashion will broadcast at 8pm on October 23 on the MultiTV Official YouTube channel. — VNS