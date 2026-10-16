Festival celebrates regional cuisine and culture

LÀO CAI — A regional speciality exhibition opened in Nghĩa Lộ Ward, Lào Cai Province, on October 16 as part of the Mường Lò Culture and Tourism Festival 2026, showcasing agricultural produce, processed foods, medicinal herbs and handicrafts from 10 provinces and cities.

The exhibition, held at Gold Field Square, is organised within the Northwest Tourism Fair 2026 and a regional programme promoting and connecting One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products with tourism.

Organised by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the exhibition covers about 400sq.m and features 22 booths run by 21 organisations, businesses and cooperatives from Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Quảng Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Thanh Hóa, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk and Cà Mau.

The event showcases a wide range of regional specialities, including five-star OCOP-rated Cát Hải fish sauce, Ba Làng fish sauce and fermented shrimp paste, Hạ Long squid cakes, bird’s nest products from Nha Trang and Cà Mau, among others. Agarwood, medicinal herbs and handicrafts further enrich the displays.

It offers residents and visitors an opportunity to explore regional specialities, local ingredients and traditional crafts from across Việt Nam.

It also provides a platform for businesses and cooperatives to promote their brands, reach consumers and seek partners, helping expand market opportunities for their products.

Alongside product displays, the event promotes tourist destinations, tours and travel services, complemented by demonstrations of traditional crafts, ethnic costumes, cultural performances and culinary activities. These activities offer visitors insights into the daily life and cultural identities of ethnic communities in the northwestern region.

The exhibition space features bamboo and other natural materials, along with displays reflecting local cultural traditions. Product showcases, live craft demonstrations, tastings and photo spots allow visitors to engage directly with producers. Meanwhile, a dedicated livestreaming area also provides a digital channel to promote OCOP products and tourist destinations.

Lào Cai is home to a range of products shaped by local natural conditions and traditional production knowledge, including Suối Giàng Shan Tuyết tea, Séng Cù rice, Giới Phiên dong vermicelli, Sa Pa salmon floss and Mạnh Hương turmeric starch. These products illustrate the potential to develop local agricultural produce through processing, brand building and market expansion.

The regional speciality exhibition at the 2026 Mường Lò Culture and Tourism Festival not only showcases products from across Việt Nam but also fosters trade links and connects agricultural development with tourism, helping increase product value and create livelihoods in rural areas. — VNS