Phú Quốc counts down to November 10 as Symphony of the Sea Season 3 prepares to light up a 3,000sq.m ocean stage

HÀ NỘI — With less than a month to go before its November 10 return, Symphony of the Sea Season 3 is beginning to reveal the scale of its latest production: a 200m-long stage, three times as many fireworks and a fleet of 14 jet skis. From newly installed laser arrays to performers already in rehearsal, Sunset Town is racing to get ready for the night the sea comes alive with light.

The countdown to November 10 is now running in step with an intense build-up along the waterfront of Sunset Town. The floating stage is being expanded, new lighting systems are being installed, and performers have begun rehearsals for the third season of Symphony of the Sea.

At the performance site, LaserVision technicians are adding new laser clusters across the venue. The Australian company, which has delivered multimedia productions at destinations including Dubai Festival City and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, is once again helping shape the visual identity of Symphony of the Sea following a second season that wowed audiences.

While previous editions concentrated much of the laser output around Kiss Bridge, this season’s system will extend all the way to the Kiss of the Sea theatre, significantly widening the show’s lighting canvas across the bay.

At the same time, performers from H2O Events have assembled and begun rehearsals. The high-speed turns, wave-cutting maneuvers and aerial stunts audiences will see on opening night are now being built sequence by sequence before being integrated with music, lasers and fireworks.

One of the biggest changes this season lies in the sheer size of the performance space. According to the organisers, the floating stage system will expand from 840sq.m to about 3,000sq.m, more than 3.5 times larger than before. Its length will also increase from roughly 70m to 200m, nearly tripling the previous season’s dimensions.

The stretch of water that once hosted the show’s familiar set pieces will therefore become a much larger arena, allowing for more ambitious formations, movement and visual effects.

Against the backdrop of a 200m stage, the expanded pyrotechnic programme will have more room to interact with lighting effects and performer choreography. The bursts of color reflected across the waves – a signature image from the first two seasons – are now being prepared on a more spectacular scale.

The fireworks design for Season 3 is being handled by China’s Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display, winner of the 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) and runner-up at DIFF 2026.

For audiences who were captivated by the team’s performances in Da Nang, the new season offers a chance to see how its pyrotechnic artistry translates to a very different kind of stage, one where jet skis and flyboards are part of the choreography.

Below the fireworks, the third season will feature 14 jet skis alongside eight flyboard units. Each night is expected to bring together around 30 international performers, delivering high-speed water maneuvers, acrobatics and synchronized formations across the expanded stage.

Speed at sea level, performers soaring above the water and fireworks overhead will unfold in successive layers, constantly shifting the audience’s focus from one plane of the show to another.

Notably, this year’s flyboard routines are expected to introduce additional pyrotechnic effects, including spinning fireworks and trailing spark systems attached to the performers.

As riders shoot upward and twist through the air, moving trails of light will follow their movements, creating dramatic accents against the dark sea.

It is the kind of spectacle designed to be experienced in person: the roar of engines just ahead, performers climbing higher above the water, and pyrotechnic effects erupting within the same field of view.

Preparations are also gathering pace at Sun Bavaria GastroPub.

The world’s largest beachfront beer hall — and one of the pioneers of the dinner-show concept in Phu Quoc — is expanding its space to accommodate more guests during the new season. Construction crews are now installing the supporting floor structure, with hundreds of steel piles being driven into the sand to create foundations for the extension.

The work is expected to be completed in less than a month, keeping pace with the countdown to opening night.

With an unobstructed view of the performance area and an expanded Asian-European buffet of nearly 100 dishes, Sun Bavaria GastroPub is expected to remain one of the prime places to experience Symphony of the Sea Season 3, following two seasons of consistently sold-out shows.

Guests can arrive while the sun is still setting over the sea, settle in for dinner, and watch the atmosphere transform as music begins, jet skis race into view and the first fireworks ignite above the water.

Between now and November 10, lighting rigs will continue to be calibrated, performers will refine their formations and new sections of the stage will gradually take shape.

When opening night arrives, the figures being revealed today – 3,000sq.m, 200m of stage, 14 jet skis and triple the fireworks – will become movement, sound and light across the sea.

For travellers hoping to witness the comeback firsthand, November 10 offers a compelling reason to lock in a Phú Quốcc trip – and set aside an evening in Sunset Town for one of the island’s most elaborate nighttime spectacles. —VNA/VNS