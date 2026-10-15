VR experience brings history to life for Hà Nội students

HÀ NỘI — Virtual reality (VR) technology is giving young people a more vivid way to connect with Việt Nam’s history, offering an example of how the Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW issued on December 22, 2024 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation can be put into practice.

At Hà Nội Book Street over the weekend, students from Ngô Sĩ Liên Secondary School in Cửa Nam Ward experienced “Back to the Sacred Moment”, a VR programme recreating President Hồ Chí Minh’s reading of the Declaration of Independence at Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945.

Wearing VR headsets, the students were immersed in the historic scene, surrounded by crowds gathered to witness the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Ngọc Mỹ Uyên, a sixth-grade student, said the experience made the past feel remarkably close.

“I felt as if I were actually there, rather than learning about it through books or websites. It seemed that Uncle Hồ was standing near me, and I could hear his words clearly,” she said.

Her classmate Phạm Nhật Minh, who was using a VR headset for the first time, said the technology made the historical moment feel vivid and realistic.

The programme has also drawn interest from international visitors. Canadian tourist Gabriel St Amand described the experience as fascinating, saying he enjoyed seeing historical materials about Việt Nam through the headset.

Digital content creator Vi Hoàng said he remained deeply moved despite having tried similar technology several times.

By recreating the sights and sounds of a defining moment in the nation’s history, the programme offers an alternative way to engage with historical events beyond books and online resources. It also illustrates how digital technology can support heritage education and make history more accessible to younger generations.

Trịnh Ngọc Trâm, Vice Chairwoman of the Cửa Nam Ward People’s Committee, said the ward had been implementing various activities in line with Resolution 57, with the VR programme serving as a practical example of the policy’s application in daily life.

More than eight decades after the Declaration of Independence was read, the use of VR is helping bring the memory of that day closer to young people, allowing them to experience a defining chapter of Việt Nam’s history in a new way. — VNS