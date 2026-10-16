Thanh Hóa to waive entrance fees at Hồ Dynasty Citadel, Lam Kinh relic site

THANH HÓA – Domestic and international visitors will enjoy free admission to the HỒ Dynasty Citadel World Heritage Site and the Lam Kinh Special National Relic on the occasion of Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Việt Nam Culture Day (November 24), according to the Management Board of the Hồ Dynasty Citadel Heritage Site and key historic relics in the north-central province of Thanh Hóa.

The board said on October 15 that it will also organise a range of distinctive cultural and artistic activities for local residents and tourists on this occasion.

Nguyễn Văn Long, the board's deputy director, said these are two particularly important historical and cultural sites in Thanh Hóa, representing two major dynasties in Vietnamese history – the Hồ and Later Lê dynasties.

The board is refurbishing the sites' landscapes, arranging tour guides, and working to improve service quality and strengthen security and safety measures there.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Thanh Hóa welcomed around 15.9 million tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2026, equivalent to 94.9 per cent of its annual target, with tourism revenue estimated at VNĐ42.8 trillion (US$1.65 billion).

Following the peak summer tourism season, Thanh Hóa still has considerable potential to attract visitors seeking cultural experiences, community-based activities and MICE events.

Destinations such as Pù Luông, Lam Kinh, the Hồ Dynasty Citadel, FLC Sầm Sơn and Lamori Resort & Spa, together with a series of cultural and tourism events planned for autumn and winter 2026, are expected to draw visitors. — VNA/VNS