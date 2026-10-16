Ao Vua embraces digital tools to improve tourism services

HÀ NỘI — Ao Vua Tourist Area in Suối Hai Commune, Hà Nội, is integrating digital technology into its operations, from room management and e-ticketing to restaurant services and social media marketing, to improve service quality and move towards smart tourism.

In early October 2026, a livestream programme entitled “Suối Hai – Land and People” was held at Ao Vua as part of a 100-day digital transformation campaign in Suoi Hai Commune. Under the theme “Discover Ao Vua – One Destination, Many Experiences”, the programme promoted local landscapes, tourism products and services to online audiences.

As tourists increasingly use digital platforms to research destinations and book services, tourism businesses are stepping up efforts to establish an online presence and improve customer access to information.

According to a representative of Ao Vua Tourist Area, the site uses software to manage rooms and support accommodation operations. The site has also introduced e-tickets for sightseeing, entertainment, and wellness services, streamlining ticket sales and service management.

In its restaurant operations, management software enables customers to book tables, select dishes and place orders through the system. These applications help reduce manual tasks and support more efficient service delivery.

The initiatives reflect Ao Vua’s efforts to apply technology in practical aspects of tourism management and business operations, in line with Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Alongside operational improvements, the tourist area uses social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok to introduce its attractions and services to a wider audience. Photos, videos and livestreams allow potential visitors to explore the destination online before planning their trips.

Located at the foot of Tản Viên Mountain, around 60 – 70km west of central Hà Nội, Ao Vua offers sightseeing, entertainment and resort services amid natural surroundings. Its adoption of digital tools is expected to support more efficient management and improve the visitor experience. — OVN/VNS