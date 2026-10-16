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Theatrical arts shine on Hà Nội stage

October 16, 2026 - 17:02
A biennial theatrical festival is bringing traditional and contemporary performances to the stage, attracting young audiences and highlighting efforts to renew Vietnamese theatre while preserving its cultural heritage.

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