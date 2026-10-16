Theatrical arts shine on Hà Nội stage

A biennial theatrical festival is bringing traditional and contemporary performances to the stage, attracting young audiences and highlighting efforts to renew Vietnamese theatre while preserving its cultural heritage.
According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Thanh Hóa welcomed around 15.9 million tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2026, equivalent to 94.9 per cent of its annual target, with tourism revenue estimated at VNĐ42.8 trillion (US$1.65 billion).
The countdown to November 10 is now running in step with an intense build-up along the waterfront of Sunset Town. The floating stage is being expanded, new lighting systems are being installed, and performers have begun rehearsals for the third season of Symphony of the Sea.
The Fish Festival 2026 features fishing activities, traditional food, local agricultural products and folk performances, offering visitors a closer look at the community's farming life and cultural heritage.
More than eight decades after the Declaration of Independence was read, the use of VR is bringing the memory of that day closer to young people, allowing them to experience a defining chapter of Việt Nam’s history in a new way.
The proposed plan comprises 13 component projects and a separate science and technology task, to be implemented over 10 years. Tan stressed that it must be grounded in scientific research, supported by a clear legal framework and designed for practical implementation.