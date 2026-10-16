Preserving the past: young Vietnamese bring national culture to life

HÀ NỘI — Fostering love, understanding, and active involvement among the younger generation is the most effective and sustainable way to achieve long-term cultural preservation.

Organised on October 16 at the Vietnamese Women's Museum, the Thanh Âm Di Sản (Sounds of Heritage) event provided a creative platform for FPT Polytechnic students to share local cultural and historical stories with the public.

It was an activity to celebrate the International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage on October 17 and the Vietnamese Women's Day on October 20.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Thị Tuyết, director of the museum, stated that a museum’s true vitality stemmed not only from what it preserved within its walls, but also from the connections it forged with the public.

Aiming to transform the museum into a vibrant cultural hub where history seamlessly connected with modern life, the museum was actively updating its exhibitions and educational programmes, and outreached by blending heritage with contemporary art and interactive experiences.

"Sounds of Heritage is more than a collaborative event between two partners; it is an innovative approach to heritage education," Tuyết said.

"Here, the exhibition space transforms into a learning environment, artifacts become raw material for creativity, and students take on the role of active connectors, sharing historical and cultural narratives with the public, particularly the younger generation, while simultaneously promoting the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW regarding the development of Vietnamese culture."

Student explored the museum's exhibition spaces and selected artifacts or groups of artifacts to develop narratives centred on three themes: Women in the Family, Women in History, and The Mother Goddess Worship Tradition: Spirituality, Heart, Beauty, and Joy.

At the event, they went beyond sharing facts about the artifacts, bringing history and culture to life through engaging, vivid, and deeply moving storytelling.

The highlight was the theatrical performance segment featuring three acts that blended storytelling, acting, music, and performance art.

The acts honoured the silent sacrifices and profound losses endured by Vietnamese mothers during wartime; underscoring courageous spirit, patriotism, and the dedication of young female volunteers; and the journey of preserving the Bắc Lệ Temple and the space dedicated to the practice of the Mother Goddess worship.

"I particularly appreciate the fresh perspective these students brought to these stories," Tuyết noted. "Rather than simply recounting facts and dates, they uncovered the underlying emotions, human experiences, and deep values within each narrative."

She added that when history was approached with empathy, and heritage was brought to life through storytelling, music, and performance art, the distance between past and present shrinks, transforming remote events into intimate, deeply moving experiences.

Student Nguyễn Thị Hà Khanh sad that participating in the act not only helped her gain valuable historical knowledge but also stirred deep emotions, gratitude, and pride towards the heroines, especially the "Heroic Vietnamese Mothers". They dedicated themselves and made sacrifices for the nation’s independence and freedom. — VNS