VEEW 2026 provides opportunities for event, exhibition, entertainment, wedding sector

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Event & Exhibition Week (VEEW) 2026 opens on October 17, offering a major national platform for industry leaders to forge partnerships, explore market trends, and expand cross-sector cooperation.

The first three-day event at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội is organised by the Vietnam Exhibition & Convention Association (VECA) and Le Bros.

Centred on "Shaping Việt Nam's Experience Economy", VEEW 2026 unites the entire events and exhibitions ecosystem – from creative directors and technical crews to venue operators and suppliers.

"In the first time of organisation, we expect VEEW will be the foundation for the long-term development of the sector. That foundation is built based on the trust, knowledge connection and capacity of the entire community. From there, we can expand out market, improve our expertise and take charge of larger events," says VECA President Vũ Ngoạn Hợp.

"Following the Politburo’s strategic policy on cultural development in the new era in the Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW, the exhibition and event community must clearly recognise its responsibility in this process. The industry creates the spaces where products are introduced, trade is connected, works of art reach the public and cultural values are experienced.

The industry also provides the production and organisational capabilities that turn big ideas into reality, enabling a destination to host programmes of regional and global statues," he says.

Hợp adds that the growth of the exhibition and event industry carries significance far beyond the development of individual businesses. It helps strengthen Việt Nam's capacity to connect trade, develop tourism, share its culture with the world, and take part in major international activities.

"We envision VEEW as an open platform that brings together everyone who shapes our industry. We hope VEEW will become a place where new initiatives are introduced, tested and nurtured over many years," says Hợp.

"Exhibitions, concerts, festivals and event-series brands built by Vietnamese people deserve the opportunities to grow into valuable intellectual property – with their own audiences, sustainable business models and the capacity to reach international markets.

"At the same time, VEEW should progressively attract leading global equipment suppliers, international organisers and promoters, and content owners to come, explore, collaborate amd invest alongside Vietnamese businesses."

Attending the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông appreciates the initiative of the organising board in connecting the business community, fostering cooperation and building a platform for the development of Việt Nam's exhibition and event industry.

"The Resolution No. 80 together with the Government Strategy for the Development of Việt Nam's cultural industry sets out important directions for a new stage of development," he says.

"In particular, the goal of making Việt Nam an attractive destination for international cultural and artistic events opens up many opportunities for the exhibition and event industry which serves as a bridge between culture and tourism, creativity and technology, products and markets.

"As a first-time initiative, VEEW should gradually establish itself as platform that connects the industry and drives the professional development and international integration of Việt Nam's exhibition and event sector," he adds.

In addition to VEEW activities, the PLASE Show on professional lighting and sound equipments will be organised at the same time.

Visitors will watch companies' demo shows and experience the devices firsthand; explore technical solutions and consult with suppliers every day. Interested people can also take part in the workshop Handling the Unexpected Situation at the Event on October 18.

Meanwhile the WEDTECH Show will provide all information about services within the wedding and events industry, ranging from decor, floral arrangements, and fashion to performance technology, software, logistics, MICE, hospitality, and F&B.

The WEDTech Fashion Show – The New Wedding will reveal wedding fashion trends while WE FEST – Rock Edition Awaken will stir-up the venue with a state-of-the-art interplay of light, sound, and stage technology.

A talk show: Backstage: Stories from Event Professionals on October 19 will be place where stories and experience will be shared to public, especially young people who are going to enter this business.

Elsewhere, a seminar on sustainable entertainment growth and the VECA Summit 2026 will serve as key forums for delegates to discuss industry trends and foster business collaboration. — VNS