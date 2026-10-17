Hà Nội exhibition brings forest experience to the city

HÀ NỘI — An interactive exhibition recreating a forest through photography, documentary films, sound and meditation opened in Hà Nội on Friday, aiming to inspire a love of nature and encourage young people to engage in conservation.

Organised by the Dear Nature Project (DNP), a conservation communications initiative backed by Cúc Phương National Park, the three-day event runs until Sunday at Đồng Bào, a community space at 351 Huế Street.

Part of DNP's 'From Forest to Future' programme, the exhibition is supported by the 2026 YAI Pioneering Youth Initiative, implemented by the Vietnam Youth Climate Action Network (YNet Vietnam), and organised with photographer Nguyễn Sơn Tùng, Chăm Film and Đồng Bào.

A highlight is 'Children of the earth', a photography exhibition by Tùng, known professionally as 'Sontungst' exploring the relationship between humans and nature.

Another installation, 'A forest in the city', uses projections, lighting, sounds and scents to recreate the forest atmosphere. Documentary films by Chăm Film showcase wildlife, conservation efforts in Việt Nam and the work of people protecting forests and rescuing animals.

The organisers say young people from different backgrounds can contribute to conservation through their knowledge, skills and professional expertise.

A talk show, 'The lullaby of leaves', will take place from 7pm to 8.30pm on Saturday, featuring forest rangers sharing stories about their lives and work.

A meditation session, 'Belonging', is scheduled for 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, inviting participants to reflect on their connection with nature through breathing exercises and attentive listening.

DNP aims to connect young people with conservation organisations and provide opportunities for practical experience, internships and employment in the sector.

The exhibition is free and open from 9.30am to 7.30pm through Sunday.

Separate registration is required for the talk show and meditation session. — VNS