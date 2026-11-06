Voting opens for Việt Nam’s 35 best rural tourism destinations

HÀ NỘI — From tea-covered hills and traditional craft villages to riverside communities and unspoilt coastal landscapes, 35 rural destinations across Việt Nam are competing for public votes in a nationwide tourism contest running from November 7 to 20.

The public can choose their favourites from 35 candidates in the 2026 Best Rural Tourism Destinations of Việt Nam contest through an online voting portal, Facebook and TikTok.

According to the organising committee under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, all 35 candidates have submitted applications that meet the contest's requirements and deadlines.

The voting follows the nationwide launch of the contest by the ministry in September 2026. The initiative aims to recognise and promote outstanding rural tourism destinations that make the most of local culture, agricultural resources and natural landscapes while creating jobs and bringing real benefits to local communities.

Three platforms open for public voting

Under the voting guidelines, the public can cast their votes through three channels.

On the online voting portal, voters select their preferred destination, log in with a Gmail account, enter a one-time password (OTP) sent to their email address and confirm their choice.

On Facebook, participants can vote by liking the official post introducing their chosen destination, while on TikTok, they can vote by tapping the heart icon on the corresponding official video.

Both Vietnamese citizens and foreign nationals are eligible to take part, provided they have the relevant accounts for their chosen platforms. Each participant can vote for multiple destinations and use all three platforms.

The results for each destination will be based on the total number of valid interactions on Facebook and TikTok, along with verified votes submitted through the online portal. Each destination's share of the vote will be calculated as a percentage of the total votes received by all 35 candidates.

Only interactions on the contest's official Facebook posts and TikTok videos, along with verified votes on the online portal, will be counted. Votes cast outside the designated period or failing to meet the requirements will be excluded.

The use of fake accounts, automated tools or other methods to artificially boost engagement or manipulate the results is strictly prohibited.

Showcasing rural identity and tourism potential

The 35 shortlisted destinations are spread across the country, reflecting the diversity of Việt Nam's rural tourism offerings, from community-based tourism and agricultural experiences to nature exploration and traditional craft villages.

Notable candidates include Khun Village and Nà Tông community-based cultural tourism village in Tuyên Quang Province; community-based tourism destinations in Khun Há and Sì Thâu Chải in Lai Châu Province; the Thái Hải Ecological Stilt House Village Conservation Area in Thái Nguyên Province; Long Cốc tea hills in Phú Thọ Province; Chuyên Mỹ mother-of-pearl inlay and lacquerware village in Hà Nội; and Múa Cave and Sinh Dược craft village in Ninh Bình Province.

In the central region, candidates include Tân Hóa Village in Quảng Trị Province, Ngư Mỹ Thạnh and A Nôr community-based tourism destinations in Huế, and Gò Cỏ Village in Quảng Ngãi Province.

Southern destinations on the list include the Cánh Đồng Bất Tận (Endless Field) tourism site in Tây Ninh Province, Cồn Chim Islet in Vĩnh Long Province and Cà Mau Cape.

Under the contest's criteria, destinations will be judged not only on their landscapes and tourism resources but also on their cultural values, community involvement and benefits, visitor experience, management and commitment to sustainable development.

Through the public vote, organisers hope to raise awareness of Việt Nam's rural tourism attractions among domestic and international visitors.

The contest also gives localities a chance to showcase successful tourism models built around agriculture, traditional crafts and cultural heritage, helping attract more visitors, create jobs and increase local incomes.

The assessment, public voting and final scoring are expected to be completed by November 30.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place during the 2026 Việt Nam OCOP Festival in HCM City from December 3 to 6. — VNS