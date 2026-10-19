Classic romantic ballet Giselle returns to Saigon Opera House

HCM CITY — The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage Giselle, one of the most celebrated classical ballets, with music by French composer Adolphe Adam, at the Saigon Opera House on October 24 and 25.

Giselle premiered at the Salle Le Peletier in 1841, performed by the Paris Opéra Ballet. It is considered one of the greatest masterpieces of Romantic ballet, captivating audiences for generations with its timeless themes of love, betrayal and forgiveness.

Set in a peaceful village, the two-act ballet tells the story of Giselle, a beautiful village girl who falls in love with Albrecht, a young aristocrat who disguises himself as a humble peasant. She later discovers his noble identity and his secret engagement to another woman.

Devastated by the harsh truth, Giselle dies of a broken heart. She becomes one of the Wilis, the spirits of young women who died before their weddings and seek revenge on men by forcing them to dance to their deaths.

Myrtha, the Queen of the Wilis, and her followers capture Albrecht and force him to dance. However, Giselle’s forgiveness and unconditional love save him from death.

Giselle was restaged for HBSO by French dancer Chloé Glemot and Japanese dancer Yuki Omori, who have collaborated with the troupe on many productions, including Cinderella and The Nutcracker.

Glemot has pursued her professional dance career at the American Ballet Theatre in New York, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens in Montreal, and the English National Ballet in London. She decided to continue her career in Việt Nam in 2013.

Omori won first prize in the Pas de Deux-1 category at the All-Japan Dance Competition and a scholarship to the Australian Ballet School in 1993. She is currently a soloist with the New National Theatre Ballet in Tokyo.

HBSO soloist Đỗ Hoàng Khang Ninh, who has appeared in ballets including Cinderella, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake, will dance the title role.

Ninh graduated with distinction from the six-year professional programme at the HCM City Dance School in 2014 and further developed her skills through advanced training programmes in Norway and Germany.

The production will feature Lê Đức Anh as Albrecht, La Mẫn Nhi as Myrtha, and dancers from the HBSO Ballet and the HCM City Dance School.

Performances will begin at 8pm at the Saigon Opera House, 7 Lam Sơn Square in Sài Gòn Ward. Tickets are available at the venue and online at www.tickebox.vn. — VNS