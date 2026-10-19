The hidden dangers of IV NAD+ infusions: medical risks and facts

By Dr Jonathan Halevy*

There is a new trend of IV NAD+ drips being heavily marketed by wellness clinics, spas, gyms and influencers as a 'fountain of youth' for anti-aging, brain fog, energy and overall health.

NAD+ itself is not a bad thing. It is a naturally occurring molecule that is important for energy production and many cellular processes. The problem is that the marketing is not backed by medical evidence.

Here is what you should know before putting NAD+ directly into your bloodstream.

1. Big claims not proven

There is a lot of interesting research around NAD+ and aging, but we still don't have convincing human evidence that IV NAD+ can reverse aging, improve brain power, treat chronic fatigue or make healthy people live longer. There have been some human studies, but they are still limited and do not support the dramatic benefits being advertised.

So when you see claims that an NAD+ IV will make you younger, dramatically increase your energy or improve your brain function, remember: These are claims, not proven medical benefits.

2. The infusion itself can cause side effects

IV NAD+ is not simply 'expensive water with vitamins'. When NAD+ is given intravenously, people can experience unpleasant reactions, including:

Severe allergic reactions and Anaphylaxis, marked by facial swelling, difficulty breathing and severe rash.

Nausea and abdominal discomfort

Chest pressure or tightness

Increased heart rate and palpitations

Headache

Flushing

Chills or shaking

Vomiting

Fatigue and feeling unwell

In July 2026, a 27-year-old woman died after an IV NAD+ infusion she received in an unlicensed wellness centre in New York.

Some of these reactions can be significant enough that the infusion has to be slowed or stopped. Importantly, we still don't have enough clinical research to know the safest dose, infusion rate or the long-term effects of repeatedly giving high doses of NAD+ intravenously.

3. The bigger risk maybe the product and where you get it

This is the part that concerns the most.

An IV puts a substance directly into your bloodstream.

There is no digestive system to act as a barrier. There is no opportunity for your body to simply reject a contaminated product before it reaches your circulation. That means the quality, purity and sterility of the product are extremely important.

The FDA has received reports of adverse reactions following injectable NAD+ products, including severe chills, shaking, vomiting and fatigue. Some patients required medical treatment. The FDA noted that these reactions were consistent with excessive endotoxin exposure. (Meaning the infusion was not sterile or purified)

The FDA has also raised concerns about the use of ingredients that are not appropriate for sterile compounding in injectable NAD+ products. (US Food and Drug Administration)

4. Contamination and infection are real risks with any IV

This isn't unique to NAD+. Any IV procedure performed with poor infection-control practices can potentially introduce bacteria directly into the bloodstream. That can lead to:

Local or systemic infections

Severe inflammatory reactions

In extreme cases, sepsis and shock

Improper needle or equipment practices can also expose patients to blood-borne infections such as Hepatitis B or C, HIV and others.

And contaminated products are not just a theoretical problem. Sterile injectable products have to meet much higher standards than something that is simply taken by mouth.

5. Unknown or contaminated solutions can cause unexpected reactions

Another problem with unregulated or poorly controlled treatments is that you may not actually know exactly what you are receiving. The solution could be:

Incorrectly prepared

Contaminated with bacteria or endotoxins

Contaminated with other substances

Improperly stored

Prepared from an ingredient that isn't appropriate for sterile injection

And if you develop a severe reaction, it may not even be possible to know immediately whether the problem came from NAD+, the concentration, a contaminant or another ingredient in the solution.

6. What about cancer?

This subject needs some caution.

NAD+ is involved in cellular metabolism, and cancer cells depend heavily on NAD+ related pathways. This is an active area of cancer research.

There is currently no convincing human evidence that IV NAD+ causes cancer or makes an existing cancer grow faster. However, because the long-term effects of high-dose IV NAD+ are not well understood, this is certainly an area that needs to be investigated further.

7. The risk of having a serious reaction in the wrong place

This is something people often forget.

An IV treatment can occasionally produce a serious allergic, cardiovascular or blood-pressure reaction. If you are receiving treatment in a properly equipped medical facility, there should be trained medical personnel and appropriate emergency equipment available.

If you are receiving a drip in a spa, gym or boutique wellness environment where the staff and emergency equipment are limited, the situation can be very different.

The problem isn't just what is in the IV.

It is also who is giving it, where it was prepared, how it was prepared and what happens if something goes wrong.

Proven alternatives for energy and longevity

You don't need an expensive IV to support your cellular health.

Regular exercise: Aerobic and resistance exercise can improve mitochondrial function and influence the body's NAD metabolism.

Good sleep: Consistent, good-quality sleep is fundamental to recovery and normal cellular function.

Good nutrition: A balanced diet provides nutrients such as niacin and nicotinamide that the body can use to produce NAD+.

And if you have persistent fatigue, brain fog or low energy, don't automatically assume that you need an NAD+ infusion. Consult with your treating doctor. There may be a treatable underlying problem – such as poor sleep, sleep apnea, thyroid dysfunction, iron deficiency or another metabolic or medical condition.

The bottom line

NAD+ is a fascinating area of research. But interesting biology is not the same as a proven treatment. At the moment, we don't have convincing evidence that IV NAD+ reverses aging, improves cognition, treats chronic fatigue or extends lifespan.

At the same time, an IV is an invasive medical procedure. When the product is compounded, poorly controlled or administered in an inadequately equipped setting, you are taking additional risks that have nothing to do with whether NAD+ itself works.

Before putting an unproven solution directly into your bloodstream, ask yourself: Is the potential benefit actually proven - and do I know exactly what I'm putting into my body?

Your health is too valuable to gamble on the latest wellness trend. — Family Medical Practice

*Dr Jonathan Halevy is a paediatrician with extensive international training and experience. A graduate of Tel Aviv University’s prestigious Sackler School of Medicine, he has developed deep expertise in caring for children’s health across a wide range of pediatric conditions. Dr Halevy provides comprehensive pediatric consultations, preventive care, and guidance to support children’s growth and wellbeing. He is known for engaging with parents through educational talks and resources to help families make informed health decisions for their children.

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres and emergency ambulance services.

Visit FMP Diamond Plaza in HCM City to consult with Dr Jonathan Halevy.

To book an appointment, please call (028) 3822 7848 (FMP - Diamond Plaza) email hcmc@vietnammedicalpractice.com.