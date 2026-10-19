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Music for everyone

October 19, 2026 - 09:51
Ever wanted to try a traditional Vietnamese instrument? Cầm Ca’s free 'Music for Everyone' classes welcome beginners of all ages to explore traditional music and learn to play their first Vietnamese folk songs, no prior experience needed!

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