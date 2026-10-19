Ever wanted to try a traditional Vietnamese instrument? Cầm Ca’s free 'Music for Everyone' classes welcome beginners of all ages to explore traditional music and learn to play their first Vietnamese folk songs, no prior experience needed!
Six services are planned for October 30 to 31, November 1 and November 5 to 7, each carrying about 250 passengers. Round-trip tickets are priced at VNĐ200,000 (US$7.70) for individual travellers and VNĐ160,000 ($6.20) per person for groups.
A unique creative space in the central city of Đà Nẵng recreates 12 traditional Vietnamese craft villages, offering visitors engaging cultural experiences. More than a new tourist attraction, the model also helps promote traditional values to the public and international visitors.
Chairman of the Lào Cai provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Tuấn Anh said the province regards culture as the spiritual foundation, an endogenous resource and a driving force for sustainable development, with people at the centre of cultural creation, preservation and enjoyment.
The six-day festival, running from October 19 to 24, will feature traditional rituals, folk performances and cultural activities, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the history and heritage of one of Hưng Yên Province’s most treasured religious sites.