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Home Life & Style

Young girl from Hà Nội wins modelling competition for kids

October 20, 2026 - 08:28
Tạ Lâm Nhi, an 11-year-old girl from Hà Nội, won the 2026 Model Kid Vietnam, a reality modelling show for children who have a passion for the runway and fashion.
Tạ Lâm Nhi, an 11-year-old girl from Hà Nội, wins the 2026 Model Kid Vietnam. — Photo courtesy of MultiMedia JSC

HCM CITY — Tạ Lâm Nhi, an 11-year-old girl from Hà Nội, won the 2026 Model Kid Vietnam, a reality modelling show for children who have a passion for the runway and fashion.

Nhi defeated 14 other competitors in the finale held in HCM City on Sunday night.

In the catwalk challenge, the young girl surprised judges and audiences with her skill, confidence and acrobatic act, and entered the top seven.

She then conquered the photoshoot challenge on stage, modeling casual kids' outfits from the collection “Patterns of Life” by Vietnamese fashion brand Canifa.   

Nhi, whose parents are artists from the Việt Nam Circus Federation, impressed the show’s mentors with her performance, confidence, and circus skills in the audition round launched in September.

Nhi receives the winning award from the show’s producer and general director Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang (R). — Photo courtesy of MultiMedia JSC

The Model Kid Vietnam also named eight-year-old Hoàng Gia Nguyễn, seven-year-old Hà Trần Tuệ Lam, and 12-year-old Bùi Ngọc Khánh An as three runners-up.

The judges of the finale featured TyhD Thùy Dương, the runner-up of the reality show Vietnam's Next Top Model Allstars, and Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 Bùi Quỳnh Hoa, who are the show’s mentors; the runner-up of Miss Grand Vietnam 2025 Chế Nguyễn Quỳnh Châu; fashion designer Lê Hà; and Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang, the show's producer and general director.

TyhD Thùy Dương expressed her happiness at seeing the growth and confidence from all 15 competitors during the show. “To me, all of them are the winners,” Dương said.

The 2026 Model Kid Vietnam kicked off in September, offering young models aged five to 13 a chance to pursue their dreams and providing a clear perspective on training kid models.

The show aimed to help the children build confidence in expressing themselves, and learn how to connect with the camera, practice emotions, and pose. — VNS

Three runners-up name Hoàng Gia Nguyễn, Hà Trần Tuệ Lam and Bùi Ngọc Khánh An (from left to right). — Photo courtesy of MultiMedia JSC
Fifteen kid models show their skills at the finale. — Photo courtesy of MultiMedia JSC

 

  

 

 

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