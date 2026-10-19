AIRO invests in film about heroine Võ Thị Sáu

HCM CITY — AIRO Media, Entertainment and Trading Joint Stock Company has announced an investment in Đất Đỏ (Red Earth), a feature film about Võ Thị Sáu, a Vietnamese revolutionary heroine.

The film is being developed ahead of the 75th anniversary of Sáu’s death in 2027. AIRO said its investment reflects the company’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s cultural industries and bringing the country’s history and heritage to wider audiences.

The partnership follows the launch of the AIRO Ecosystem last month. The company said it plans to invest in large-scale film projects as part of its efforts to support the development of Vietnamese cultural content.

Vietnamese historical and revolutionary war films have attracted renewed interest in recent years. The response from audiences, particularly younger viewers, to films including Địa Đạo (Tunnel) and Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) in 2025 has highlighted opportunities for businesses to support the preservation and promotion of national heritage.

More than 30 years after the release of The Girl from Đất Đỏ and Like a Legend, Võ Thị Sáu’s story is set to return to the big screen in a new interpretation.

Rather than presenting Sáu solely as a heroic figure, Red Earth depicts her as a spirited, headstrong 13-year-old who dreamed of a peaceful future beside a lucuma tree. The film follows her involvement in the struggle in the Long Mỹ war zone and the Bà Rịa revolutionary base area, and portrays the harsh conditions at the prison on Côn Đảo, including the prison’s “tiger cages” and “cowshed”.

The film is directed by Lê Văn Kiệt, whose previous works include Hai Phượng, Dịu Dàng and The Princess.

AIRO’s investment is expected to support the film’s production, promotion and distribution.

Producer Nguyễn Cao Tùng, representing production company 1-ALL STARS, said the project was a labour of love for the filmmaking team.

“Đất Đỏ is more than a film project – it is a dream and a labour of love for the entire filmmaking team, who aim to bring the story of Võ Thị Sáu to the screen with genuine emotion,” he said.

“A work of historical significance demands meticulous attention at every stage of production. That is why the support of a partner like AIRO, with its resources and innovative ecosystem approach, is especially meaningful.

“AIRO’s investment provides a solid financial foundation and strengthens the film’s promotional and distribution capabilities. It also reflects a new mindset among Vietnamese businesses, which are actively supporting the country’s cultural industries. We believe this partnership will bring audiences a carefully crafted, authentic and deeply moving film.”

AIRO is a content production and commerce company that applies artificial intelligence and operates under KIDO Group. — VNS