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Home Life & Style

Preserving the Central Highlands' sounds

October 19, 2026 - 17:44
From a music club to rural classrooms, traditional music of the Central Highlands is finding new life as musicians pass down their musical heritage to younger generations, teaching them melodies and skills handed down through the ages.

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