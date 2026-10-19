Preserving the Central Highlands' sounds

From a music club to rural classrooms, traditional music of the Central Highlands is finding new life as musicians pass down their musical heritage to younger generations, teaching them melodies and skills handed down through the ages.
Six services are planned for October 30 to 31, November 1 and November 5 to 7, each carrying about 250 passengers. Round-trip tickets are priced at VNĐ200,000 (US$7.70) for individual travellers and VNĐ160,000 ($6.20) per person for groups.
A unique creative space in the central city of Đà Nẵng recreates 12 traditional Vietnamese craft villages, offering visitors engaging cultural experiences. More than a new tourist attraction, the model also helps promote traditional values to the public and international visitors.
Chairman of the Lào Cai provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Tuấn Anh said the province regards culture as the spiritual foundation, an endogenous resource and a driving force for sustainable development, with people at the centre of cultural creation, preservation and enjoyment.
The six-day festival, running from October 19 to 24, will feature traditional rituals, folk performances and cultural activities, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the history and heritage of one of Hưng Yên Province’s most treasured religious sites.