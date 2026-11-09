Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vienna Chamber Orchestra brings European classical music to Hà Nội

November 09, 2026 - 10:27
Founded in 1946, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra is one of Austria’s leading chamber orchestras. Over its 80-year history, it has performed in many countries and collaborated with renowned conductors and soloists.
Composer, pianist and conductor Alma Deutscher. — Photo: HGO

HÀ NỘI — The Vienna Chamber Orchestra performed at Hồ Gươm Theatre in Hà Nội on November 7 as part of The Vienna Concert 2026, featuring composer, pianist and conductor Alma Deutscher and internationally renowned opera singers Adrian Eröd (baritone) and Nadezhda Karyazina (mezzo-soprano).

The audience enjoyed symphonic works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Schubert, including Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 and Schubert’s Symphony No. 4, known as the Tragic Symphony. Eröd and Karyazina also performed opera pieces by composers such as Bizet, Johann Strauss II, Tchaikovsky, Wagner and Rossini.

A highlight was Deutscher’s appearance in three roles: composer, pianist and conductor. She performed and conducted the orchestra in Ludwig Waltz No. 1 and introduced her composition Impromptu for Orchestra in B major. The combination of contemporary works and classical masterpieces created a dialogue between tradition and creativity.

Founded in 1946, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra is one of Austria’s leading chamber orchestras. Over its 80-year history, it has performed in many countries and collaborated with renowned conductors and soloists.

The orchestra gave its second concert on November 8 evening, featuring Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, Jupiter, the overture to Don Giovanni and Johann Strauss II’s Kaiser-Walzer. The programme also included two compositions by Deutscher, followed by opera excerpts by Mozart and Franz Lehár. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Trang wins Miss Vietnam 2026

Editor-in-Chief of the Tiền Phong newspaper and head of the Miss Vietnam 2026 organising board, journalist Phùng Công Sưởng, stressed the contest’s nearly four-decade record of honouring the beauty of Vietnamese women across generations.
Life & Style

Gia Lai opens International Gong Festival

Nearly 300 artisans representing 39 delegations from 10 cities and provinces, including Gia Lai, Quảng Trị, Huế City and Đà Nẵng, joined thousands of residents and domestic and foreign tourists at the event.
Life & Style

Vietnamese culture shines at festival in Australia

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Phạm Hải Anh called on the Vietnamese community there to preserve the language, family traditions and national values, actively promote Vietnamese culture internationally and encourage creativity to bring national culture closer to the world while harmonising tradition with modernity.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom