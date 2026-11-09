Vienna Chamber Orchestra brings European classical music to Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Vienna Chamber Orchestra performed at Hồ Gươm Theatre in Hà Nội on November 7 as part of The Vienna Concert 2026, featuring composer, pianist and conductor Alma Deutscher and internationally renowned opera singers Adrian Eröd (baritone) and Nadezhda Karyazina (mezzo-soprano).

The audience enjoyed symphonic works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Schubert, including Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 and Schubert’s Symphony No. 4, known as the Tragic Symphony. Eröd and Karyazina also performed opera pieces by composers such as Bizet, Johann Strauss II, Tchaikovsky, Wagner and Rossini.

A highlight was Deutscher’s appearance in three roles: composer, pianist and conductor. She performed and conducted the orchestra in Ludwig Waltz No. 1 and introduced her composition Impromptu for Orchestra in B major. The combination of contemporary works and classical masterpieces created a dialogue between tradition and creativity.

Founded in 1946, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra is one of Austria’s leading chamber orchestras. Over its 80-year history, it has performed in many countries and collaborated with renowned conductors and soloists.

The orchestra gave its second concert on November 8 evening, featuring Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, Jupiter, the overture to Don Giovanni and Johann Strauss II’s Kaiser-Walzer. The programme also included two compositions by Deutscher, followed by opera excerpts by Mozart and Franz Lehár. — VNA/VNS