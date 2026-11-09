Activities bring history closer to younger generations and tourists

HÀ NỘI — A heritage passport and a photo opportunity with historical figures are giving visitors a more interactive way to discover the 950-year legacy of Quốc Tử Giám, Việt Nam’s first national university and part of the the Temple of Literature complex, with young people and international tourists among those taking part.

Through creative activities, the programme offers visitors a fresh way to explore Việt Nam’s educational heritage and enduring respect for learning.

Starting each morning, the Journey of Vietnamese Education: Imprints of Knowledge programme invites visitors to explore the history of Quốc Tử Giám through a series of tasks at three interactive stations across the heritage site: Origins of Learning, Nurturing Talents and Continuing the Legacy.

At the first station, participants scan QR codes to answer questions about the establishment and development of Quốc Tử Giám.

After completing the challenge and collecting a stamp on their journey leaflets, they move on to the second station, where they contribute individual pieces to complete a symbolic picture of the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám complex and receive souvenirs from event organisers.

At the third station, visitors are invited to write down their wishes and aspirations for their studies, careers and lives before hanging them on a tree symbolising their roots and origins. The experience concludes once participants have completed all the tasks and collected stamps from all three stations.

Inspired by the learning and self-cultivation journey of students at Quốc Tử Giám in the past, the programme offers the public a hands-on way to explore the site's history. Each station highlights aspects of Việt Nam’s educational traditions and scholarly values passed down through generations.

Many young visitors have taken part in the challenges, posed for commemorative photos and explored history through the activities.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Phương, a student at the University of Languages and International Studies under Việt Nam National University Hà Nội, said she participated in the programme to learn more about the capital's historical and cultural sites, particularly the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám complex.

Completing the quizzes, watching calligraphy and writing down her own wishes made learning about history more accessible and engaging, she said, adding that the programme had helped her gain a deeper understanding of Việt Nam’s cultural traditions and long-standing respect for education.

She suggested the heritage site could make greater use of digital technology and develop virtual tours, allowing people living far away to explore the site and helping promote Việt Nam’s cultural values to domestic and international visitors.

The Meet the Scholars photo experience, running from November 5 to 12, offers visitors an interactive space to learn about the history of Việt Nam’s academic traditions and examination system.

Through settings recreating the learning and examination environment of the past, participants can step into the roles of candidates and scholars, capturing memorable moments inspired by the country's long-standing tradition of valuing education.

Established in 1076 under the Lý Dynasty, Quốc Tử Giám was Việt Nam’s first national university and has long been associated with the country's educational history and tradition of honouring and nurturing talented individuals.

Over the centuries, its historical, cultural and educational value has been preserved and promoted at the Temple of Literature – Quốc Tử Giám complex.

The activities marking its 950th anniversary represent an effort to renew the way the heritage site is presented to the public, combining its academic depth and historical significance with engaging experiences suited to contemporary audiences.

They also provide younger generations with more opportunities to explore the country's educational heritage and raise awareness of their responsibility to preserve and promote Việt Nam’s cultural values. — VNS