Phú Quốc tops Traveloka’s new destination rankings ahead of APEC 2027

HÀ NỘI — Phú Quốc has emerged as the new leading destination in Traveloka’s regional rankings for the third quarter of 2026, ahead of Hangzhou, London, Nagoya and Paris, as the island prepares to host APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027.

According to the travel platform’s Q3 2026 Traveloka SEA Index, Phú Quốc, described as Việt Nam’s “beach-and-island star”, outperformed market growth benchmarks in all five Southeast Asian markets tracked by the platform – Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Việt Nam.

The results reflect the island’s growing appeal among regional travellers, with tourism products ranging from beach resorts and entertainment complexes to cable car rides and large-scale outdoor shows.

Phú Quốc ranked as the fastest-growing international destination among Indonesian travellers and was among the destinations recording strong growth in searches by Malaysian travellers. It also featured among the five fastest-growing domestic destinations for Vietnamese travellers.

In its analysis of Thai travellers’ search trends, Traveloka even raised the possibility of Koh Chang becoming “the next Phú Quốc”, using the Vietnamese island as a reference for an emerging beach destination.

The latest findings add to Phú Quốc’s international recognition. In the US edition of Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, the island ranked first among Asian islands with a score of 95.26, marking its fifth consecutive appearance. In the UK edition, it scored 98.26, ranking second in Asia.

Tourism growth in match with APEC preparations

The growing interest comes as Phú Quốc steps up investment in infrastructure ahead of APEC 2027, which is expected to bring international leaders, business representatives and other visitors to the island.

Major projects include the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport, the APEC Convention and Exhibition Centre, the APEC Multipurpose Theatre and improvements to key transport routes. The projects are expected to improve connectivity and increase the island’s capacity to accommodate visitors during and after the event.

Beyond serving the high-profile international gathering, the new infrastructure could help Phú Quốc attract more international flights and major conferences, exhibitions and corporate events. This would also create opportunities for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, alongside traditional leisure travel.

The island has several advantages in attracting international visitors, including visa-free stays of up to 30 days, subject to applicable regulations, and a growing network of accommodation, restaurants and entertainment facilities.

In the south of the island, visitors can take the cable car to Sun World Hòn Thơm, explore Aquatopia Water Park and visit Sunset Town, where attractions include Kiss Bridge and evening performances.

Shows such as Kiss of the Sea combine multimedia technology, live performances and fireworks, while Symphony of the Sea features laser displays and water-based performances.

International hotel brands, including Marriott, Hilton and New World, have also expanded their presence on the island, offering more accommodation choices for different visitor groups.

The arrival of Sun PhuQuoc Airways is expected to add to the island’s aviation connectivity, supporting tourism development as infrastructure investment continues.

The challenge will be to turn the current interest into sustained visitor growth while ensuring that transport, accommodation and other services can meet rising demand.

With APEC 2027 approaching, Phú Quốc is gaining attention not only as a beach destination but also as a potential venue for international business and major events. The Traveloka rankings suggest that its appeal is already extending across regional markets, while infrastructure investment could help the island maintain that momentum beyond the event. — VNS