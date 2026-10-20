Bilingual photo book on Hồ Chí Minh trail at sea launched

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency Publishing House has compiled and published a bilingual Vietnamese-English photo book entitled The Legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea to mark the 65th anniversary of the opening of this maritime route on October 23.

The 288-page book brings together hundreds of photographs, archival documents, maps, artefacts and graphic illustrations arranged chronologically. It recounts the perilous journeys of unnumbered ships that braved storms, enemy bombs and gunfire to transport weapons, equipment and medicine from the northern rear to the southern front, contributing to the victory in the resistance war against the US for national salvation.

The book comprises three parts. The first, The Formation of the Maritime Route Named after President Hồ Chí Minh (1946–1961), documents secret sea voyages during the resistance war against French colonialism. These early missions laid the groundwork for the strategic maritime transport route established during the subsequent resistance war against the US.

The second part, The Hồ Chí Minh Trail at Sea – A Legendary Route (1961–1975), recreates dangerous voyages through storms and enemy fire, direct confrontations with blockades and pursuit, and the sacrifices of officers and soldiers aboard the unnumbered ships. It also highlights the vital contributions of transport reception forces and coastal communities in supporting the southern battlefield.

The third part, Continuing the Legend of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea in a New Era (1975–2026), reflects the Việt Nam People’s Navy’s ongoing mission to safeguard the country’s sacred sovereignty over its sea and islands.

Beyond documenting historical events, the book uses evocative images to tell the stories of ordinary people whose courage and readiness to sacrifice helped accomplish extraordinary feats. It is a tribute to fallen heroes, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, veterans of Naval Units 759 and 125, transport reception forces and coastal residents who supported the resistance war.

The publication preserves valuable historical materials, fosters national pride and reinforces public awareness of the responsibility to protect the homeland’s sea and islands. It also highlights the value of peace, independence and national reunification, achievements secured through immense sacrifices by previous generations, while inspiring present and future generations to contribute to the nation. — VNA/VNS