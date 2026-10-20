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Việt Nam – Japan sculpture exhibition brings artists together in Kanagawa

October 20, 2026 - 14:56
More than 30 sculptures by Vietnamese and Japanese artists will be displayed at the “Dialogue” exhibition in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture from November 8-11, offering a space for artistic exchange and helping strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

 

A work by Lương Văn Việt, one of sculptures will be showcased in Kanagawa Prefecture. Photo VNA/VNS 

TOKYO  More than 30 sculptures by Vietnamese and Japanese artists will be displayed at the “Dialogue” exhibition in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture from November 8-11, offering a space for artistic exchange and helping strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

The exhibition will be held in Kanagawa for the first time, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the Việt Nam National Fine Arts Museum and the Kanagawa prefectural government.

The exhibition will feature more than 30 works by artists from both countries, including 26 pieces by 13 contemporary Vietnamese sculptors from different generations. These artists have developed distinctive artistic languages and made their own marks on Việt Nam’s contemporary art scene.

They demonstrate a wide range of materials and techniques, from the solid weight of stone and the reflective qualities of metal to the natural textures of wood and the expressive surfaces of handcrafted ceramics. Traditional materials and techniques, including lacquered wood and layered lacquer, are also explored alongside creative combinations of different materials.

The small-scale works are expected to draw viewers into an intimate viewing space, where creative ideas and sculptural techniques are distilled to their essence. Whether pursuing a poetic symbolic language or minimalist geometric structures, each creation offers profound reflections on people, nature and life.

Displayed side by side, the sculptures will create a multidimensional dialogue across generations, artistic languages, materials and approaches to form, while offering an authentic perspective on contemporary Vietnamese sculpture.

From stone, wood and metal to ceramics and mixed materials, each work tells its own story through form, presenting fresh perspectives on people, nature and life.

Beyond celebrating artistic diversity, “Dialogue” will serve as a bridge for cultural exchange, helping foster friendship and closer ties between the Vietnamese and Japanese people.

The exhibition is open free of charge to the public at the Kanagawa Prefectural Government Building in Yokohama. — VNA/VNS

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