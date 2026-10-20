Tinh Hà “Say Hi” concerts sell out as DatVietVAC ramps up year-end concert business

HCM CITY — Following rapid sell-outs for its Tinh Hà “Say Hi” concert series in HCM City and Hà Nội, media, entertainment and advertising technology conglomerate DatVietVAC is expanding concert operations and intellectual property (IP) monetisation to drive growth in the second half of 2026.

The first three Tinh Hà “Say Hi” concerts, held on October 17–18 at Vạn Phúc City in HCM City and scheduled for November 14 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội, sold out before the television programme ended, with tickets for the first concert sold out within 45 minutes of general sales opening on September 8. Organisers have also confirmed a fourth show in Hà Nội on November 15.

Ticket sales are only one part of the show’s revenue strategy. The concerts in HCM City attracted major sponsors, including TPBank as a diamond-tier sponsor, and Maybelline New York and Highlands Coffee as silver-tier sponsors. Brand licensing and music distribution rights also contribute to the programme’s commercial value.

According to DatVietVAC’s semi-annual report, agreements with cosmetics and fashion partners associated with Tinh Hà “Say Hi” involved committed fees worth tens of billions of Vietnamese dong. Music distribution agreements for the programme and The Masked Singer Season 3 generated more than US$1 million in committed fees.

The programme’s announcement and awards ceremony on October 2 was also screened live at CGV cinemas, extending its reach beyond television, digital platforms and live concerts.

In the first half of 2026, DatVietVAC’s Live Experiences segment, which covers entertainment event organisation and ticketing, generated VNĐ151 billion (US$5.8 million) in revenue and VNĐ23 billion in gross profit, representing a margin of 15.3 per cent. The results included revenue from two Anh Trai “Say Hi” concerts and the Vũ Trụ “Say Hi” concert in Gia Lai Province.

The company plans to organise at least six major concerts in the second half. Staging multiple shows under one IP allows production costs to be spread across shows while creating additional ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities. However, profitability will depend on audience numbers, sponsorship income and operating costs.

Expanding markets and diversifying IP monetisation

Concerts based on entertainment programmes, commercial opportunities for artists and IP development are key pillars of DatVietVAC’s post-IPO growth strategy. Tinh Hà “Say Hi” demonstrates how television content can generate revenue through live performances, sponsorships, fan merchandise and licensing rights.

DatVietVAC has also expanded its revenue streams through partnerships with local authorities. In Gia Lai, a concert held in March 2026 contributed VNĐ54 billion to first-half event revenue. A memorandum of understanding with Đà Nẵng has opened up opportunities to develop music festivals linked to culture and tourism.

In the US, Vũ Trụ “Say Hi” and HIEUTHUHAI’s solo concert, “Mắt Nhắm Mắt Mở”, are scheduled for November 28 and 29, respectively, at PH Live at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The “Say Hi” concert is being commercialised through a licensing model combining a fixed fee with revenue sharing, allowing the company to monetise its IP through a local event organiser rather than organising the concert directly as it does in Việt Nam.

DatVietVAC has set a net profit target of VNĐ420 billion (US$16.2 million) for 2026, making the year-end peak season important to its financial performance. More concerts, broader commercial partnerships and diversified IP monetisation models are expected to support its growth. — VNS