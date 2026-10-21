Scent of Hà Nội's autumn

A familiar symbol of Hà Nội’s autumn, milk flowers have become a source of discomfort for some residents for some residents because of its strong scent. As calls grow for more balanced planting, the city is pruning flower clusters while the question of relocating trees remains under consideration.
The project aims to build an integrated digital platform to improve heritage management, promote local cultural assets and support the sustainable development of Quảng Trị’s culture, sports and tourism sectors.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông said the festival would not only improve the quality of artistic activities but also help discover emerging talent and meet the demand for creative professionals as Việt Nam develops its cultural industries.
The northern province of Thái Nguyên is promoting green and sustainable tourism by developing local cultural experiences, improving quality of tourism products and expanding international markets, towards becoming an attractive destination for foreign visitors.
The Việt Nam Art Photo Exhibition 2026 has successfully concluded in the coastal city of Nha Trang, celebrating 32 outstanding artworks that vividly capture the contemporary life, cultural heritage, and natural landscapes of the country.
To introduce Việt Nam's people, history, culture and daily life to Danish readers, the collection features popular Vietnamese literary works, and books on Việt Nam's history, geography, arts, heritage and customs.
From world-class venues to integrated sound, lighting and display systems, infrastructure and technology are key to delivering compelling live experiences. Vietnam Event & Exhibition Week 2026 brings industry players together to explore opportunities and strengthen the foundations of Việt Nam’s growing experience economy.