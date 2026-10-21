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Scent of Hà Nội's autumn

October 21, 2026 - 09:56
A familiar symbol of Hà Nội’s autumn, milk flowers have become a source of discomfort for some residents for some residents because of its strong scent. As calls grow for more balanced planting, the city is pruning flower clusters while the question of relocating trees remains under consideration.

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