Đà Nẵng promotes railway tourism potential

ĐÀ NẴNG — Two Vietnamese tourist train journeys have been named among the world’s 20 most beautiful rail journeys by US travel and lifestyle magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

Together with a steam train service under development, the two journeys highlight Đà Nẵng’s potential to develop railway tourism.

According to the magazine’s readers’ rankings, the Central Heritage Connection train, operating between Huế and Đà Nẵng, ranked 10th, while The Vietage by Anantara, running on the Đà Nẵng – Quy Nhơn – Nha Trang route, ranked 14th among the Top 20 rail journeys recognised for their quality of service and distinctive travel experiences.

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Thắm, director of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre, said the inclusion of the Central Heritage Connection train and The Vietage by Anantara in the ranking was a positive signal for promoting tourism in Việt Nam and the central region.

Recently, Việt Nam Railways and the cities of Huế and Đà Nẵng agreed to develop a steam-powered train service primarily for tourism. The product aims to showcase historical and cultural values while offering residents and visitors a distinctive travel experience.

Two steam locomotives, designed for freight and passenger services, have recently undergone technical test runs on the railway section crossing Hải Vân Pass between Huế and Đà Nẵng. The tests showed that the technical specifications, bridge and track load capacity, and condition of the locomotives met operational requirements.

The two locomotives, manufactured by the French company Mikado and operated since the 1960s, are among the few remaining steam engines still capable of running. They have been restored by Vietnamese and international experts to ensure smooth operation.

The steam train service is a new tourism product designed to build on the success of the Central Heritage Connection train between Huế and Đà Nẵng.

Alongside preparations for the steam train service, Huế and Đà Nẵng are studying plans to establish a stop in the Hải Vân Pass area, allowing passengers time to explore the surroundings, admire the scenery and take photographs.

The development of distinctive railway tourism products is expected to further promote the cultural and natural attractions of the central region while diversifying travel experiences for visitors. — VNS